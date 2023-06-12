iPhone 15: Rumored specifications, price & more – Dexerto

A couple of iPhones on a table
Looking for details about Apple’s iPhone 15 line-up? We’ve got all the rumors and more about the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.
The iPhone 15 is expected to introduce new innovations, design updates, and new features. While we hear rumors and leaks about design changes and new features almost daily, we know the new iPhone won’t look totally different from the current iPhone line-up.
One of the most significant changes is that Apple is poised to ditch the Lightning Cable in favor of USB-C. We have also heard murmurs of slightly rounded bezels around the display as well as camera upgrades.
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to get the newer 3nm A17 Bionic chip, while the base variants might get last year’s A16 Bionic chip, present on the iPhone 14 Pro.
It’s almost certain that the iPhone 15 is expected to launch in September. Until and unless something drastic happens, Apple is expected to follow the launch and release date of iPhone 14 – which was announced in the first week of September 2022 and started retailing in mid-September.
For this year’s iteration, we can assume that the company might announce the phones around September 6, and they might go on sale from September 16 onwards. However, different models might have a separate retail date which we will get to know closer to the official release.
Some reports also corroborate that the iPhone 15 will indeed launch in September 2023.
The iPhone 15 is expected to start at $799 for base models. Unlike most other smartphone makers, you’d not see much variance in the price of different iterations of iPhones. Even last year, rumors hinted that Apple might make the iPhone 14 more expensive. Apple did increase the cost of these iPhones, but only in some regions, and the prices in the US remain unchanged.
A report from tech analyst Jeff Pu hints that Apple will likely make the iPhones more expensive this year. According to Pu, the iPhone 15 might start at $799, while the iPhone 15 Plus could retail at $899. The iPhone 15 Pro might sell at $1,099, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be priced at $1,199.
Mark Gurman also hinted that the iPhone 15 Ultra could replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he later suggested that the iPhone 15 Ultra might arrive in 2024.
Almost everyone has been wondering what the iPhone 15 will look like. However, thanks to the regular flow of leaks and rumors, we’ve got a pretty good idea of what the new phone will look like.
A recent report hints at a different-looking iPhone 15 Pro from its predecessor. It is expected to come encased in a Titanium casing with curved edges and could be slightly smaller and have a more prominent camera bump to make space for a periscope lens. The presence of Titanium could be the reason for the price jump in iPhones this time. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max might also come in a dark red color option. Apple might introduce the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus in light blue, pink, and cyan (or green) colorways, too.
The iPhone 15 Ultra will be made out of titanium.
One of the biggest changes to the iPhone 15 could be the inclusion of USB Type C charging instead of the Lightning port. We can expect Thunderbolt 3 support for high-speed data transfers.
As mandated by the EU, Apple is forced to make the switch which will only help standardize charging cables and reduce e-waste.
Regarding the overall design, we can expect an iPhone 12-inspired squared-off design. A completely portless iPhone is a distant reality, and the iPhone will continue to use MagSafe charging solution. Thankfully Apple is also set to include a MagSafe charger in the retail box.
Initially, rumors were that the iPhone 15 might ditch the physical buttons in favor of solid-state buttons. However, analyst Mig Chi-Kuo later clarified that the physical buttons would remain. The only change you can expect is Apple going with a unified volume rocker instead of separate volume buttons.
More cads images The buttons! Source in video pic.twitter.com/sxy9GaNCre
The mute button on the iPhone 15 Pro might no longer be a switch but a physical button that you need to press down. The same source also says that Apple might retain the mute switch for the base variants.
There’s also a chance that the new introduction of the Dynamic Island, found on the 14 Pro and Pro Max phones, will now be on all the four variants of iPhone launching this year.
Dynamic Island is Apple’s solution for removing the notch introduced on the iPhone X. While still larger than the competitors, the space is used for quick access to settings for specific apps.
That said, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are not expected to get a ProMotion display and features like Always-On Display. Limitations in the supply chain of the LTPO display mean that these will be limited to the iPhone Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are expected to ship with a new A17 Bionic chipset, while the vanilla variants might have the A16 Bionic SoC powering them. This is probably the most significant specs change on this year’s iPhones.The A17 Bionic is expected to be a 3nm chipset offering a 10-15% performance boost over its already powerful predecessor. We can also expect a significant improvement of up to 30% in power consumption. If Apple sticks with the same battery size as last year, then the Pro variants could be among the phones with the best battery life.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max might have a periscopic camera module to compete with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Reports hint that adding periscopic zoom will result in a beefier camera module, but the Pro variant is expected to include yet another fancy lens.
We reported earlier that LG is developing a new zoom lens for phones. As Apple intends to introduce a ‘periscope’ camera that could reach up to 10x optical zoom, it’s safe to assume that the partnership between the companies will continue. LG currently supplies Apple’s front-facing camera for the iPhone 14.
A 10x optical zoom would close the gap between the iPhone and regular mirrorless cameras, which often don’t have any digital zoom and rely on the lens itself. This ensures quality is maintained as far as the camera sensor can see through the glass.
This would also require Apple to upgrade their lighting technology on the device, as the more zoomed in you go, the more likely the camera will need light to come in. Apple will also be likely to continue to use Sony sensors underneath the LG lens.
