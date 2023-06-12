After Two Years, The PlayStation 5 Isn't Worth It – Screen Rant

It’s been two years since the PlayStation 5 first released, and while the hardware is impressive, it doesn’t have nearly enough exclusive games.

Although the PlayStation 5 remains one of the most sought-after gaming consoles of the new generation, its overall lack of console exclusives and the continuing release of cross-gen titles means its hefty price tag still isn't worth it. After two years of the PS5 being available to the public, the console's impressive hardware has introduced gamers to some of the most beautiful, detailed gaming worlds to date. However, with many PlayStation exclusive games available for the PlayStation 4 as well, it just doesn't make much sense for previous generation players to buy the latest PlayStation.

It's been two years since the PlayStation 5 launched, and the list of games that are truly exclusive to the console is extremely short. That number is growing, but many are getting sick of PlayStation remakes and remasters, which are currently leading the charge in new PlayStation 5-only video games. The Last of Us Part 1 and Marvel's Spider Man Remastered are both PlayStation 5 exclusive games, and rumors have begun circulating that a Horizon Zero Dawn remaster may be in the works for the console as well. But, with the vast majority of PS5 games also being playable on the PlayStation 5, switching over to Sony's new console doesn't appear to be a worthwhile investment.

Even PlayStation 5 exclusive games aren't truly exclusive to the platform, as some are also made available on PC. Two tent-pole PlayStation games, Death Stranding Director's Cut and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, are available to PC players. These players, therefore, have even less incentive to purchase a PlayStation 5 at any point: most custom PC's processing power far surpasses that of the console, and PlayStation-exclusive games will be accessible to players anyway.

Of the six original games that are technically PlayStation 5-exclusive that aren't remakes or remasters, few have made enough of an impression on players to make the purchase of an expensive gaming console worth it. Of those six games, Returnal was a genuinely thrilling gaming experience that was well worth its lofty $70.00 price tag. Still, it's hard to think that Returnal would be worth buying a PlayStation 5 for – buying any next-generation gaming console to play one game is tough to justify.

Two years after the release of both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5, choosing between the two gaming consoles appears to be easier than ever. Xbox Game Pass has made it easier than ever for players to access exclusive games on day one, which could easily sway long-time PlayStation players into making the switch to the Xbox Series X instead of upgrading to the PlayStation 5. Unless Sony makes some big changes to its offerings in the future, it is unlikely that players will pursue a PlayStation 5 purchase as aggressively.

James Tyson is a Gaming Features author. He is an avid movie, TV, games, and comics fan, and is obsessed with how those medium intersect. His current obsession is Marvel’s Avengers, and he will die on that hill.

