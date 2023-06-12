Latest Tesla earnings report makes no mention of solar roof product – Buffalo News

Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo’s economy.

Buffalo’s Tesla plant on South Park Avenue.

Tesla’s solar energy business started the year with its second-slowest quarter since the summer of 2020, the company reported Wednesday.

And once again, the company’s first-quarter earnings report said nothing about Tesla’s solar roof product, which is made at its factory in Buffalo that was built with $950 million in taxpayer funds.

That report was notable because it did something that Tesla has never done – quantify how many solar roofs it has installed. Tesla, in a tweet, said the report was “incorrect by a large margin,” but failed to provide any other details.

A new report from analysts at energy research firm Wood Mackenzie released Thursday estimated that Tesla has installed only about 3,000 of its solar roofs since 2016.

The comparatively few solar roof installations – equal to about 0.3% of all residential solar installed during each of the last two years – indicates that Tesla’s solar roof has failed to catch on with consumers and has failed to become the transformative product that Tesla CEO Elon Musk touted when he unveiled it on a Hollywood set in 2016.

The Wood Mackenzie analysis found that solar roof installations peaked in the first quarter of last year and declined sharply during last summer and fall. Installations during the third and fourth quarters of last year were the lowest since the summer of 2020.

Tesla’s solar roof has faced challenges because of its complex design and installation difficulties on roofs with unusual shapes and corners, as well as by its high price.

“Other products may take the lead in building-integrated solar roofing products,” said Max Issokson, the Wood Mackenzie analyst who was the report’s lead author.

That includes a line of solar shingles launched last year by GAF Energy that is similar to Tesla’s solar roof, but in a simpler format that can be installed by roofers, rather than the specially trained teams used by Tesla.

GAF Energy says its roof costs about the same as a traditional roof with rooftop solar panels installed on it. GAF is building a $100 million factory in Texas that will increase its production capacity for its Timberline Solar shingles.

“There is reason to the bullish on the product, however, given GAF Energy’s plan to build a 250 megawatt manufacturing facility in Georgetown, Texas to meet growing demand,” Issokson said.

Overall, Tesla said its solar energy deployments totaled 67 megawatts of generating capacity during the first quarter, up 40% from a year ago, but down from 100 megawatts in the fourth quarter of last year.

Meanwhile, Tesla has added other work to the Buffalo factory to meet its state-mandated job targets. It now combines some manufacturing and assembly work with 675 desk-based data annotation employees who compile information that Tesla analysts elsewhere use to help develop its autopilot self-driving technology.

The plant also makes fully assembled electric vehicle Supercharger sites that come with charging stalls mounted on concrete slabs. Tesla tweeted in March that more than half of the 40,000 Superchargers around the world were made in Buffalo.

That shifting work mix allowed Tesla to build its Buffalo work force to 1,619 full-time and 17 part-time employees by the end of 2022, with a forecast that it would top 2,000 by the end of January.

To accommodate its growing work force, Tesla wants to expand the parking lot at its Riverbend facility, adding 570 spaces and 34 electric vehicle charging stations, according to plans filed with the Buffalo Planning Board. The expanded parking lot would be off South Park Avenue on nearly eight acres southeast of the factory.

