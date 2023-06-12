Best Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro deals in 2023 – XDA Developers

Google’s Pixel 7 series of phones have been met with rave reviews, and if you’re interested in one, these are the best deals around.

The Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro have been out for a while, and they remain two of the best Android phones you can buy right now. Google has retained all the good features of the outgoing models while improving the overall experience with a few changes. They both carry the same price tags — $599 and $899, respectively — too, which is great considering how we've seen a few price hikes in the smartphone market due to inflation. They're also frequently discounted now, so you might be able to grab them at relatively cheaper prices if you know where to find the best deals. If you're looking to buy these phones in the United States, then I recommend checking out the listings below to see if you can save some money on your purchase.

The unlocked models of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are available at various retailers in the U.S. Here are a few good places to consider first:

Best Buy is currently offering a huge discount on the Pro model. You can buy Google's Pixel 7 Pro for just $699 right now, which is $200 less than its usual price. Additionally, you can save up to $500 on your purchase by bringing an eligible phone for a trade-in. There are no instant savings on the regular Pixel 7 model, but Best Buy is currently offering a $100 E-Gift card which can be spent on your next Best Buy purchase within 60 days. That's in addition to the money you can save via an eligible trade-in as well as the free YouTube Premium subscription that you get for three months with your purchase.

Amazon is currently offering the Pixel 7 for $550 and the Pixel 7 Pro for $699. That's a $50 and $200 discount on the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, respectively, making it one of the best places to buy these phones right now. Amazon's $50 discount on the Pixel 7 is less than the $100 E-Gift card value you get from Best Buy, but keep in mind that you instantly save $50 on your purchase from Amazon, and you're not locking yourself to spend that money within 60 days. Amazon is also offering some good trade-in deals with the Pixel 7, and you also get to enjoy 90 days of Amazon Music Unlimited as a new subscriber with your Pixel 7 Pro purchase.

The Google Store is also an equally good place to buy the Pixel 7 Pro, as you can instantly save $200 on it. Additionally, you can also save up to $350 on it with a qualifying trade-in. There is no instant discount on the Pixel 7, but you can bring an old phone for a trade-in and get up to $250 back.

If you're looking to bundle your new Pixel phone with a carrier-locked contract, then you should check out the listings below to find the place to buy them:

Verizon is carrying the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in all three colors, along with some exciting deals. Customers who add a new line with an unlimited plan on Verizon can get a Pixel 7 for free. The Pixel 7 Pro can also be had for free for a limited time, provided you add an eligible 5G unlimited plan. Similarly, both new and existing customers can get a free Pixel Watch when they bundle it with the phone and add a new line for it. This offer ends on Tuesday (06/13/2023), so you might want to grab it before it's too late. If none of those offers interests you or if you miss out on them, then you can always save 50% on a pair of Pixel Buds Pro by bundling it with the phone.

AT&T is carrying both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and you can grab them both for an amazing price. You can get the base variant of the Pixel 7 for just $5/month, provided you sign up for a 36-month contract and upgrade to an eligible unlimited plan. Similarly, the Pixel 7 Pro can be had for just $10/month when you sign up for a 36-months installment plan and activate it on an eligible unlimited plan. You can save more money on both phones by bringing an eligible phone for a trade-in too.

Those who want to buy the Pixel 7 series phones from T-Mobile can take advantage of a bunch of solid deals. You can save $400 on both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro when you sign up to make monthly payments for 24 months and activate a new line on a qualifying plan. Alternatively, you can even save up to $500 on both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro with a trade-in.

You can get up to $700 off when you purchase the Pixel 7 or the Pixel 7 Pro from US Cellular and choose to make monthly payments for 36 months. The carrier has them in all three colors, and you can pick between 128GB and 256GB storage too.

Google Fi Wireless is currently offering some exciting trade-in deals on both Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. You can get up to $599 and up to $800 on the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, respectively, when you bring an eligible phone for a trade-in. Alternatively, you can also get up to $450 back after 24 monthly bill credits.

A lot of retailers and carriers are offering some solid deals on the new Pixel phones, so you've got plenty of options to explore. The Pixel 7 phones are already available at some competitive prices, but these deals will make them even easier on the wallet. You can always use the extra cash to grab one of the best Pixel 7 cases or the Pixel 7 Pro cases or buy one of the best chargers and other accessories for your device. Google just introduced us to a new — and relatively affordable — member of the Pixel family, the Pixel 7a. It's very similar to the regular Pixel 7, so you might want to stop by our roundup of the best Pixel 7a deals to see if you want to consider that over the flagship model.

