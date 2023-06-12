Cardano Price Predictions: What Will ADA reach in 2023? – FX Empire

Cardano is one of the top ten cryptocurrencies in the world today and it is growing rapidly. You might be wondering if now is the best time to sell off and take profits, or if you should actually buy more now for higher future profits.

In 2015, Charles Hoskinson started the development of Cardano and launched the digital currency in 2017. He is also a co-founder of Ethereum. Cardano is not just a pet project like most shitcoins. It was founded based on peer-reviewed research of prominent academic professionals and currently has a leading team of engineers maintaining it.

According to Coinmarketcap, Cardano was sold at $0.025 in October 2017 which was followed by an about 400% price rise to 0.9993 in early January 2018. After the rise in early January 2018, there was a massive price fall to as low as 0.029 in December 2018. Some early Cardano hodlers decided to sell off for profit and panic sellers joined in out of fear of losing their investments.

Cardano soon recovered and experienced an all-time high of $3.1 in September 2021. As all cryptocurrencies’ price chart is full of highs and lows, Cardano as of October 2022 is $0.35. So, it is time to wonder what the future holds for Cardano. This is when we are going to take a look at price predictions for 2023 from a well-known source CryptoPredictions.com.

CryptoPredictions is a prediction website that provides daily, weekly and monthly predictions for over 15,000 cryptocurrencies including Cardano. This website has a system that automatically scans historical market data and past exchange rates of crypto coins to predict future price development. This is otherwise known as automated technical analysis.

In the first quarter of 2023, Cardano is predicted to reach a maximum price of $0.6238 and a minimum price of $0.4094. According to CryptoPredictions, in the second quarter of 2023, we should see a slightly lower maximum price of $0.5868 and a minimum price of $0.3709.

In July 2023, the predicted average price of Cardano is $0.4134 with a 14% change in price from the maximum and minimum price of the month. In August we are expecting a 13% change in Cardano price. The months of July and August are predicted to be the most stable months for Cardano, as they will have the lowest price change percentage in the year 2023.

In September 2023, it is predicted that Cardano will have a minimum price of $0.3723 and a maximum price of $0.5476. The last quarter of 2023 looks interesting as the month of December is predicted to have the highest price change percentage of 42% with a maximum price of $0.6391 and minimum price of $0.4346.

It is important to note that predictions are not meant to be financial advice and as a crypto investor, you are advised to do your own research before buying, selling, or trading any cryptocurrency.

Since you are currently reading about price predictions for Cardano in 2023, it shows you are a smart crypto investor. Also, smart crypto investors love to invest in crypto coins with a real use case and sensible ongoing projects.

Here is where we will like to show you the use cases of Cardano that are likely to drive its future growth.

Cardano is built to solve real problems across different industries such as Education, Retail, Agriculture, Government, Finance, and Healthcare. Reissuing lost or damaged academic certifications can be a very difficult process especially if the originating educational institution no longer exists.

Hence, the birth of Atala PRISM, which is an ID & credentials project built on the Cardano blockchain that secures academic certifications for both students and verifying institutions. Also, counterfeit goods are a common retail problem that Cardano aims to solve, as anti-counterfeit initiatives are costly and lengthy with little control effect over the trade of counterfeit goods.

Atala SCAN is Cardano’s solution to this retail problem. It uses blockchain technology to certify that the products sold are original. This solution is particularly important to the healthcare sector as counterfeit medications are a big threat to society.

In addition, the blockchain is trusted for its transparency and Cardano aims to apply this to the agriculture industry using projects like Atala Trace and EMURGO’s solution for traceability in the industry’s supply chain. Atala PRISM is another Cardano solution that provides a digital identity service aimed at correcting the strong dependence on third-party agencies to verify identity documents.

This identity verification solution is also aimed at the finance sector as a solution to accelerate the process of accepting new clients.

It is totally okay to wonder about the price prediction of any of your favorite crypto coins. You are not alone. When thinking about Cardano be assured that this crypto coin is a promising one with great use cases and a likely bright future.

Also, since Crypto is a relatively new financial market when compared to the forex or stock market, it is very normal to see massive differences in a coin’s price within a 12-months period or longer. You should note that Crypto Investment is mostly a long-term strategy that could span over some years. On the other hand, Crypto traders could take profits daily, weekly, or monthly depending on their trading style.

We have shown you the price predictions of Cardano in 2023, it is time for you to do your own research to make the best decision that fits your unique financial situation. May the markets be in your favor.



