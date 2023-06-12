Laptop of tablet? Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 might just be the perfect go-between – CapeTalk 567

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.
You need a new device, but you can't choose between a laptop or a tablet….
That's become somewhat of a common conundrum for people looking for a new gadget these days.
Tablets are easier to use, and have increased in popularity in recent years.
A device like the 13in Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a good example of how difficult it's become to decide between the two devices. Tech website, Stuff.co.za describes it as an easy-to-navigate oversized tablet, illustrating how consumers are shifting away from traditional laptops, to the less cumbersome tablets, which are easier to use, transport and store.
Microsoft itself describes this device as the perfect 2-in-1 gadget, offering you the tablet flexibility you want and the laptop performance and battery life you need. 15.5 hours of battery life to be precise.
Depending on the specs, the Surface Pro 9 could cost between R18 000 and R45 000, so it doesn't come cheap at all.
The Surface is Microsoft's tablet, but also it's a very powerful laptop. It's basically the laptop, the screen, the everything, except the keyboard, all-in-one device.
It's basically a 13-inch tablet, but it's impressively engineered.
This is a premium product…and you can pay that for a top end MacBook Pro.
Listen to the audio for more.
Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hosted Mozambique’s Mineral Resources and Energy minister, Carlos Zacarias.
Increased travel brings increased risk, elevating the need for adequate travel insurance, particularly for health emergencies.
Are South African companies too lax when it comes to cyber security?
Former Telkom CEO, Sipho Maseko is part of the group of investors, bidding for a stake in the state-owned telecoms company.
Recent data shows Makro is the cheapest retailer to get a basket of essentials, while Spar is the most expensive.
A demonstration, to be held from Thursday to Monday, was called off after Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie called a meeting.
Treasury has released a statement detailing what South Africans need to know about the two-pot system, which comes into effect next year.
We’re still burning fossil fuels like there’s no tomorrow.
Times are tough and to relieve you from some of the financial stress, Sassa is providing R350 grants to those in need.
South Africa has been coming under intense pressure from many quarters to affirm its neutral stance on the conflict.
Local
Politics Local
Local
13 June 2023 11:56 AM
13 June 2023 11:51 AM
13 June 2023 11:30 AM
Laptop of tablet? Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 might just be the perfect go-between – CapeTalk 567
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.