Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!
Lenders to Go First Airlines are seeking to take full control of the carrier’s resolution process at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), having replaced key bankruptcy-related officials appointed by the company that took itself to NCLT.
Sekhmet Pharmaventures is competing with Ahmedabad-based Nirma Group to acquire Glenmark Life Sciences (GLS), an 82.85% subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GPL), as pharmacist promoter Glenn Saldanha looks to deleverage the balance sheet.
The Centre is planning a master app that will show real-time availability of electric vehicle (EV) charging slots nearby on a map, to ease range anxiety and boost adoption.
ETPrime stories of the day
Stock Radar: SAIL could retest 52-week highs in next 3-4 weeks; watch out for 85 levels
Lessons from Balasore: why the railways need to invest in high-quality tracks, maintain them
Will RIL boss Mukesh Ambani slice the Gordian Knot to help COP break free
Trending Now
Popular Categories
Hot on Web
In Case you missed it
Top Calculators
Top Searched Companies
Top Prime Articles
Top Videos
Top Story Listing
Top Slideshow
Private Companies
Popular Articles
Top Definitions
Top Trending Topics
Most Searched Articles
Most Searched IFSC Codes
Follow us on:
Find this comment offensive?
Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action
Reason for reporting:
Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.
Log In/Connect with:
Will be displayed
Will not be displayed
Will be displayed
Stories you might be interested in
When AI insults your looks & calls you Hitler! Bing's chatbot voices strong feelings, shows hostile emotio – The Economic Times
Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!