SpaceX Falcon 9 OneWeb 3 – Kennedy Space Center

OneWeb’s 18th flight is dedicated to the OneWeb high-speed internet constellation.

The initial constellation consists of 648 satellites. Later, the constellation could be expanded to more than 900 satellites depending on demand. OneWeb is expecting to provide global, 24-hour service in 2023/2024.

The Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth and land at Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.



