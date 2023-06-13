Apple is Finally Close to Releasing a New Mac Pro: Report – PetaPixel



The Apple silicon-powered Mac Pro that was promised last year is finally coming in late spring or early summer.

It has been almost a year since the Mac Studio was announced, which also happens to be the last time Apple said anything about the Mac Pro. During its keynote presentation for the Mac Studio, Apple said that the Mac Pro line was the company’s only computer product that it had not transitioned to Apple Silicon. This language indicated that the Mac Pro refresh was indeed coming, although Apple of course provided no details on the matter. The current Mac Pro was released in 2019.

Back in March 2022, the Mac Pro was rumored to be in development and would feature one of two possible configurations. The first would see it use dual M1 Ultra chips, which would have significantly upped the performance capabilities of the machine compared to the highest-end Mac Studio and would feature 40 CPU cores and 128 graphics cores. The second possibility was that Apple would hold on releasing it until the M2 Ultra was released and be equipped with two of those instead.

The latter is, of course, the likely option now since Apple chose not to release the Mac Pro last year. According to a new report from Bloomberg‘s Apple insider Mark Gurman, the Silicon Valley giant will finally bring the Mac Pro to market in 2023. It is expected to use the M2 Ultra chip — a dual M2 Ultra chip setup isn’t specifically mentioned in this new report — which is expected to provide 24 CPU cores and 76 graphics cores along with the ability to be outfitted with a massive 192 gigabytes of memory.

The Mac Pro’s release timeline is expected to be joined by at least two other Macs, likely the 15-inch and 13-inch MacBook Air laptops. Gurman adds that new iMacs are also coming this year, though their development is farther out and should not be expected to ship until the second half of 2023 at the earliest.

Curiously, Gurman’s 2023 Mac computer report doesn’t include any mention of the Mac Studio, so it’s not clear if that computer will see an upgrade this year or if the new Mac Pro is expected to carry the performance banner for Apple until 2024.

