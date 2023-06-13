How To Update Hulu On A Samsung Smart TV – Screen Rant

Hulu is one of the many streaming apps available for Samsung smart TVs. If users suspect it’s running outdated software, here’s how to update it.

Samsung‘s smart TVs have access to virtually all major streaming apps, with Hulu being one of them. Keeping apps like Hulu updated to the latest software version is a great way to ensure users get the best possible experience, as these updates come with new features and bug fixes. Should a user suspect they’re running outdated software, checking for an available update takes no time at all.

While there are ample choices out there for smart televisions, Samsung has managed to stand out as one of the go-to brands. Its smart TVs are easy to set up, run simple software for using all the available streaming apps, and tap into Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem to act as a control center for a user’s smart home devices. On top of all that, Samsung’s choice of available smart TVs is hard to argue with. Whether someone is in the market for a $400 4K TV or a top-of-the-line QLED, Samsung has people covered.

One of the niceties with Samsung smart TVs is that all of its apps are supposed to update in the background automatically. To ensure that this feature is enabled, Samsung says to press the ‘Home’ button on the TV’s home screen, select ‘Apps,’ select ‘Settings,’ and then ensure that the Auto Update toggle is turned on. So long as this is enabled, new updates will be downloaded and installed in the background whenever a new one is available. This applies to Hulu, Netflix, and any other apps that are installed.

Unfortunately, technology doesn’t always work as intended. If the Auto Update feature is enabled but the Hulu app is still running an old software version, Hulu notes that it is possible to manually check for an update and install it that way. Press the ‘Menu’ button on the Samsung smart TV remote, select ‘Support,’ then ‘Software,’ then ‘Update,’ and then select ‘Update Now.’ This checks for an update for the Samsung smart TV itself, which could explain why Auto Update isn’t working.

While the Hulu app will still be functional even if it’s on an older software version, it is important to keep it up-to-date with Samsung’s Auto Update feature. New versions of the Hulu app typically fix bugs and make the app more enjoyable to use, with Hulu occasionally rolling out massive interface changes that keep it looking fresh. Keep that Auto Update feature enabled, manually check for an update if something feels off, and that’s all Samsung smart TV owners need to know for keeping Hulu up-to-date.

