The Apple Watch Series 8 is reduced again at Amazon, making it … – Livescience.com

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Grab the Apple Watch Series 8 for $70 less as this Amazon deal makes a return.

Looking for a fitness tracker that’s smarter than most? The Apple Watch Series 8 is well worth a look.

While Apple may have kickstarted the Apple Watch brand as a bit of a boutique item, with expensive gold versions and slower processors, the product line has come into its own in recent years – making it a regular fixture in our best fitness trackers list.

That does mean the upgrades are coming a little slower, but the Apple Watch Series 8 is still well worth a look – especially since Amazon has snipped the price of the latest model yet again. Considering big upgrades are expected with watchOS 10 being announced next month, it’s the perfect time to grab one.

Apple Watch Series 8

Was: $399

Now: $329 at Amazon

Overview: The latest and best (mainline) Apple Watch is now less than $330 – a great deal fo anyone looking for a fantastic fitness tracker that offers much more.

Key features: GPS tracker, Crash Detection, temperature sensor, App Store

Product launched: September 2022

Price history: We’ve seen this deal before, but with Apple set to unveil a huge overhaul for its watch platforms at its WWDC 2023 event, it seems a perfect time to snap it up.

Price comparison: Amazon: $329 | Walmart: $329 | Best Buy: $329

Reviews consensus: One of the best fitness trackers around, the Apple Watch Series 8 takes everything great about the platform (the App Store, OLED display, plenty of health data) and adds both Crash Detection and a temperature sensor to it. The former is something you’ll hope you never need, but the latter can be ideal for tracking ovulation. It’s a small spec bump, but it cements the Apple Watch as one of the best smartwatches around.

LiveScience: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★★ | T3: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best fitness tracker

Buy it if: You want a fitness tracker that complements your iPhone, with its own App Store. The Apple Watch’s health data is also impressive, especially when factoring in the new temperature sensor for ovulation.

Don’t buy it if: You have an Apple Watch Series 7, or want Fitbit-like battery life. Still not worth picking up for Android users.

Stay up to date on the latest science news by signing up for our Essentials newsletter.

Lloyd Coombes freelance tech and fitness writer for Live Science. He’s an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TopTenReviews, Space.com, Dexerto and TechRadar. You’ll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.

Save $1,100 with this fantastic Bowflex treadmill deal

Get $170 off the top rated Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells

Rabid moose found ‘stumbling, drooling profusely’ is 1st case ever recorded in Alaska

By Tia Ghose June 10, 2023

By Charles Q. Choi June 10, 2023

By Kiley Price June 09, 2023

By Brandon Specktor June 09, 2023

By Nicoletta Lanese June 09, 2023

By Sascha Pare June 09, 2023

By Ethan Freedman June 09, 2023

By Anna Demming June 09, 2023

By Ben Turner June 09, 2023

By Robert Lea June 09, 2023

By Harry Baker June 09, 2023

Live Science is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.

© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.

source