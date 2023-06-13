Amazon sale knocks the Kindle Paperwhite down to $100 – Engadget

If you’re on the market for a new e-reader, Amazon’s latest discounts on Kindles may have exactly what you’ve been looking for at a lower-than-expected price. Key among the sale items is the Kindle Paperwhite, which is down to $100. That’s only $5 more than its record-low price, and it’s the same price as the standard Kindle, which doesn’t have as many extra features as the Paperwhite.

While we did not review the Paperwhite, we did test the Paperwhite Signature Edition, which is only different thanks to its auto-adjusting front light, higher storage capacity and its wireless charging capabilities. You should get a very similar experience going with the regular Paperwhite, and it should be a great one. The latest version of Amazon’s ubiquitous e-reader has a 6.8-inch, 300 ppi glare-free screen with 17 front LEDs, including a new adjustable warm light that will make it easier to read in dark environments (and after a full day of staring at a computer screen).

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Amazon’s popular e-reader is down to a near record-low price in this sale. $100 at Amazon

The design of the Paperwhite hasn’t changed drastically over the years, but Amazon has refined it. This model’s screen is flush with its bezels, giving it a cleaner look, and it’s also IPX8-rated, so it won’t be in danger if it takes an accidental dunk in the pool or bathtub. This Paperwhite also has Audible support, so if you have audiobooks through the Amazon-owned outlet, you can listen to them directly from your Kindle as long as you have a pair of Bluetooth headphones to do so.

It’s worth mentioning that the Kids version of the Paperwhite is also on sale for $110, and we sometimes recommend this model even for adults. You’re getting the same hardware as the non-kids model, along with a longer warranty and a protective case. The Kids version is also touted to have no ads, but that’s only if you stick to the kid-friendly UI that’s preinstalled on the e-reader.

Amazon Amazon Kindle Scribe The new e-ink tablet has never been cheaper now that it’s $50 less than usual. $290 at Amazon

Also included in this sale is the new Kindle Scribe, which is down to a new all-time-low price of $290. The Scribe is Amazon’s first jump into the e-ink tablet space, and the model on sale includes 16GB of storage and a basic pen. As a tablet, the Scribe is a basic but fairly well-executed device: there’s little to no latency when writing on the display, there are a decent number of brush options to choose from and you can organize multiple notebooks pretty easily. As an e-reader, it’s a little on the large size with its 10.3-inch display, but the screen is crisp and responsive and we like the wider side bezel that makes the device easier to grip.

You can’t actually take notes in the margins of Kindle books on the Scribe, but you can add sticky notes to your books and jot down ideas that way. And if you like the idea of keeping your notes on the same device that holds most of your reading material, the Scribe will be a good option for you. That goes for those who have big Kindle e-book libraries, but also those who have PDFs and ePUBs they want to mark up, too, as the Scribe supports a number of different file types.

