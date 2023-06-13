Motorola Moto G23 renders leak online – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

Victor 22 January 2023

Motorola is apparently gearing up to launch a new midranger. The Moto G23 has been making the rounds on various certification websites without revealing too much about itself. Today brings a set of detailed and high-resolution renders of the upcoming phone, leaving very little to the imagination in terms of design.

Apparently, the phone will come in a trio of colors (Blue, Grey and White) and feature a sort of boxy design with nice and rounded corners. We can also clearly see a punch-hole selfie on the front and a trio of rear cameras.

The source actually goes into detail regarding said cameras. We expect the G23 to have a 50MP, Quad-Bayer main snapper, a 5MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro camera. On the front – is a 16MP selfie cam.



Motorola Moto G23 renders

Some other rumored specs for the Moto G23 include a 6.5-inch IPS, HD+ (1600 x 720), 90Hz display, a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging. We are still a bit murky on memory options, but if the grapevine is to be believed, there will, at the very least, be a 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model, said to retail for EUR 199 in Europe.

