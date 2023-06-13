New Movies and Series on Netflix: October 28th, 2022 – What's on Netflix



by Kasey Moore kasey__moore

Published on October 28th, 2022, 12:50 pm EST

All Quiet on the Western Front – Picture: Netflix

It’s Friday, and welcome to your daily recap for October 28th, where Netflix has added 16 new releases to the service headed into the weekend (four more than was anticipated). Here’s a look at everything new and trending on Netflix for Friday, October 28th.

What a busy week it’s been for new releases on Netflix in what may be one of the streamer’s best weeks in recent memory. If you’ve missed anything, we’ve got you covered via our new on Netflix hub.

Lots of removals are scheduled for early next week so check out any of the 100+ departures here to see if there’s something you need to watch.

While there’s plenty of new stuff worth watching, here are our three highlights headed into the weekend:

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Drama, War

Director: Edward Berger

Cast: Daniel Brühl, Albrecht Schuch, Sebastian Hülk

Writer: Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

Runtime: 147 min / 2h 27m

Netflix Germany has been on a tear recently with a string of hits in the latter half of 2022 and that trend continues today with the release of All Quiet on the Western Front, the new remake of a classic movie and based on a timeless novel.

Listed as certified fresh on RottenTomatoes, critics concluded that “All Quiet on the Western Front retains the power of its classic source material by focusing on the futility of war.”

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Henry Selick

Cast: Lyric Ross, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele

Writer: Henry Selick, Jordan Peele, Clay McLeod Chapman

Runtime: 105 min / 1h 45m

It’s been well over a decade since Henry Selick last bought us a stop-motion movie in the form of Coraline, and we’re happy to report he’s back and better than ever.

Here’s the rundown on what you can expect from the new movie:

“Two scheming demons strike a deal with a punk rock-loving teen so they can leave the Underworld and live out their dreams in the Land of the Living.”

In our review of the movie, Andrew Morgan praised the soundtrack, and the message, concluding that “While not to the heights of Selick’s notable works, Wendell & Wild plays enough of the notes that make Selick & Peele near the top of their fields.”

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Cast: Jay Lycurgo, Nadia Parkes, Emilien Vekemans, Paul Ready, Isobel Jesper Jones, Karen Connell

Seemingly coming out of nowhere is this new British action fantasy series about the son of a witch finding himself caught between two warring factions.

The series earned a 4-star rating out of 5 from The Guardian which said, “gory deaths have rarely looked so beautiful,” adding, “its wickedness delivers on the promise of its name.

Here’s a look at the top 10 trending movies and shows on Netflix for October 28th.

