New KB5019274 update for Windows 11 adds new subscription … – BetaNews

After taking a month off in December, Microsoft has now released the first preview update of 2023 for Windows 11. The KB5019274 update does not address any security issues, but it does fix various problems and adds new features and options.

The KB5019274 update is available for Windows 11 21H2 and it, among other things, makes it easier to discover and turn on the Windows Spotlight feature. There are important changes in the Settings app, including the arrival of storage alerts for Microsoft OneDrive in the System section and the addition of Xbox subscription information.

Microsoft has used this update to fix an issue with modern apps that was causing them to stop working, as well as addressing various search issues. But it is the new features and options that the company is choosing to highlight.

There are five changes and additions that Microsoft draws attention to:

The full changelog for the update is as follows:

If you are interested in trying out the KB5019274 update, you can download it from the Microsoft Update Catalog, or by checking Windows Update for optional updates

