Last chance to get your entries in for the 2023 Microsoft Partner of … – Microsoft

It’s not long until entries close on 5 April for Microsoft’s Partner of the Year Awards and the ANZ Partner Awards!

If you’ve been delivering exceptional outcomes and creating ground-breaking solutions for your customers, we want to hear all about it.

We’d love to see all our hard-working and innovative ANZ partners submitting their entries via the Partner of the Year website here, so we can showcase the region’s entrepreneurial spirit and highlight the impactful solutions you’ve made.

For further information about what will create a winning entry, please see here, read the FAQs below to learn more, or contact your PDM. Registrations to attend Microsoft Inspire will open 10 July via its website here.

How do I submit an entry for the ANZ categories?

All entries for the ANZ categories must be submitted through the Microsoft Partner of the Year global submission platform here. Your entry will be reviewed by the ANZ Microsoft team for the local categories as well as the global team for Partner of the Year.

You can find useful resources, tips and further answers here.

What are the criteria for the ANZ categories?

The criteria for entry to the ANZ Partner Award categories are the same as the global awards. Full details of the official rules can be found here.

In summary, during this year of transition to the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program, partners will be eligible for the Awards based on a range of criteria.

Nominees must have a current and up to date Microsoft partner membership​, and must have achieved at least one of the following:

This requirement cannot be waived.

If we want to submit for local and global awards how should we?

Simply submit your entry via the Microsoft Partner of the Year global submission platform here. By entering the global Partner of the Year Awards, your entry will automatically be entered into the ANZ Partner Awards too. The ANZ Microsoft team will review your global submission for the local ANZ categories. You can find useful resources, tips and further answers here.

Why should I enter the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year?

Partner of the Year gives partners the opportunity to showcase the innovative solutions they’ve been creating for customers and get the recognition they deserve, both locally and globally. It’s also the only way to enter the local ANZ Partner Awards.

What is the ANZ Partner Awards?

The ANZ Partner Awards is a local competition for Microsoft partners in Australia and New Zealand that aligns with the global Partner of the Year programme. Like the global competition, the awards are about acknowledging the outstanding successes and innovations by partners across a wide variety of categories and industries. The ANZ Partner Awards are an opportunity to specifically celebrate and shine a light on the incredible work of our partners in the region.

What are the categories?

Each country has a Partner of the Year winner, as well as a number of global categories that ANZ partners could be recognized in. You can find a detailed list of these categories in the Partner of the Year Awards rules here.

For the local ANZ awards, there are five categories which are:

The award categories are different for Partner of the Year, and the ANZ Partner Awards – how do you identify which category my award will go under for ANZ Partner Awards?

We’ll work closely with the ANZ partner team to assess each entry and understand which category it is strongest for.

Can I win more than one category with the same submission?

Yes you can. Your submission for Partner of the Year could see you win in more than one category of the global awards, and the local awards. You can submit different entries or nominate different solutions for the same category or enter the same solution in different categories (if it is appropriate for the award category). You must meet the requirements for the award category you are submitting for in order to be selected as a winner or finalist.

If I win at the global awards, can I also win in the local awards?

Yes. The AU Partner of the Year, the NZ Partner of the Year, and the global category winners will all be considered alongside the other ANZ partner entries in the ANZ Partner Awards.

Why are you using the Partner of the Year application form to enter the Partner Awards?

We want to make the process as simple as possible for our partners. By entering the global Partner of the Year Awards, you don’t have to do anything else. Your entry will automatically be reviewed by the ANZ Microsoft team for the local categories.

I only want to enter one category how do I do that?

Just enter the Partner of Year and we will do the rest for you.

How will we find out if we’ve won?

We will notify all winners about their successful entry.

Who should I contact if I have any further questions?

If you have any further questions, please contact your PDM who will be able to provide your organisation with some assistance.

