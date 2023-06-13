The best Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 deals for June 2023 – TechRadar

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Where to buy Microsoft’s stylish laptop for less

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 deals are a common feature at top retailers these days thanks to the device being a popular choice for those on the hunt for a new laptop. A stylish design paired up with great hardware is always a hit for anyone who wants to be productive on the move.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is the brand’s best Surface laptop yet. Particularly well suited for writers thanks to its incredibly comfortable keyboard, it also offers a great screen with its 13.5-inch or 15-inch PixelSense touchscreen. This highly responsive display is handy for any time you need to get more hands-on with your work.

If you’re looking for a premium thin and light laptop and you’ve already checked out our look at how the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 and MacBook Air compare, you’ll appreciate everything from different color options to its impressive battery life of up to 19 hours (about 11-12 in real-world use).

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 starts at $999/£999/AU$1,599 for a 13.5-inch screen and depending on the configuration you want. The 15-inch model begins at $1,299/£1,299/AU$2,199.

That’s good value for a premium lightweight laptop like this. After all, it’s both reasonably powerful, offers great battery life, and looks great too – plus there’s that all-important touchscreen as well. It’s worth noting that with Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 deals are also fairly plentiful all year round – especially in the US where we’ve seen laptops go for as little as $699 before. With Black Friday 2022 just around the corner, we could see that price drop even lower too.

There’s usually a fairly varied selection of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 deals going on at any one time with key sales periods often causing a further price drop or two. How much you save tends to depend on which model you want to buy. Generally speaking, the biggest savings tend to be on the pricier 15-inch versions, although these higher-specced models will still command a higher price tag overall versus the entry-level 13-inch models.

Just below you can see a handy comparison chart with today’s best Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 deals in your region. It’s sorted by overall cheapest listing by default but you can click the filter drop-down to sort by screen size, should you want to check out today’s best prices on the 15-inch model.

Not sold on the Microsoft Surface laptop 4? We’ve got a great roundup of this week’s best laptop deals to consult if you’re looking to check out other models.

Another great option is this week’s best cheap MacBook deals, specifically on the MacBook Air – which is another decently priced premium laptop in this price range. Alternatively, check out our buying guides on the best Ultrabooks or best laptops.

