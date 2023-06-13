Prime Day Deal: Save Up to 59% on Amazon's Echo Show Smart … – PCMag

If you’ve been holding out for a screen you can interact with via your voice, Amazon’s entire line is priced to go, in particular the 5-inch model at 59% off.

Talking to your speakers and getting a reaction is the norm in many households thanks to devices from Apple, Google, and especially Amazon. Of course, with the big Prime Early Access Sale, there are discounts on Amazon’s entire line of Echo devices. In particular the Echo Shows, the smart displays that can do much more than talk. They have plenty to show (get it?).

The largest of the line is the wall-mountable Echo Show 15, a great way to not only interact with Alexa, but also keep up with your day and your family calendar via on-screen widgets. Soon, it will even double as a full Fire TV with access to multiple streaming services. For Prime Day, the 15.6-inch screen device is 32% off from the usual price of $249.99, down to $169.99.(Opens in a new window)

If that’s too big for you, consider the next size down—the 10.1-inch Echo Show 10, which comes on a smart mount that moves to keep up with you as you video conference using the on-board 13-megapixel camera. It also does all the other stuff an Echo can do via the Alexa assistant. It’s going for the same price as its big brother: 32% off at $169.99(Opens in a new window).

If that’s still too big, the original Echo Show devices, now in their second generation, are also on sale for Prime Day. The Echo Show 8 with the (you guessed it) 8-inch screen is down 46% right now, from $129.99 to a very affordable $69.99(Opens in a new window). The perfect alarm-clocked-sized device, the Echo Show 5, is down a whopping 59% from the list price of $84.99 to its lowest price ever at $34.99(Opens in a new window).

If you’re okay with a refurbished model, you can get the Echo Show 8 down to $62.99,(Opens in a new window) and the 5 as low as $31.99(Opens in a new window). What are you waiting for? Get a smart display and you can literally watch the response to what you say, courtesy of Alexa.

For more, check out our full collection of Prime Early Access Sale deals and our live blog.

