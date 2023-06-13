MacBook Pro 13-inch – Mac Does That – Apple

Intuitive by design.

Mac is designed to be easy to learn and use — so you can do more than you ever imagined.

If you love iPhone,

YOU'LL

LOVE MAC.

You’ll feel right at home on Mac, with many of the same features and apps as iPhone.

Mac makes switching over from Windows simple. The Migration Assistant app guides you through moving over important files and folders — so you can get right back to doing what you love. And when you sign in to iCloud on your new Mac, files from your iPhone and iPad are at your fingertips.

Migration Assistant makes upgrading to a new Mac a breeze. It moves over your user accounts, settings, and apps wirelessly — so you can pick up where you left off without missing a beat. And signing in to iCloud during setup gives you immediate access to files on your other Apple devices.

Yep,

they

run on Mac.

From Microsoft 365 to Adobe Creative Cloud and Zoom, the Mac App Store has thousands of apps that let you work, learn, play, create, and collaborate. Every Mac also comes with Pages, Numbers, and Keynote — productivity software made for macOS. Web apps like Google Docs work great on Safari, too.

All your things.

All in iCloud.

ALL IN SYNC.

With iCloud, you can access your photos, files, notes, email, and so much more across all your Apple devices. Changes you make on your Mac will sync to your iPhone and iPad so you’re always up to date.

Battery icon indicating Mac has up to 22 hours of battery life.

Sprint through anything with

APPLE SILICON.

Apple silicon brings game-changing power and speed to everything you do — integrating the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, and more onto a single tiny chip. So whether you’re taking on everyday tasks or your next big project, you can do it all on Mac faster than ever. And thanks to the efficiency of Apple silicon, Mac laptops deliver all-day battery life without any drop in performance when you’re unplugged.

Faster web application responsiveness

Longer battery life when editing photos

ADVANCED SECURITY

comes standard.

Every Mac comes with industry‑leading encryption, robust virus protections, and a powerful firewall system. And free security updates help keep your Mac protected.

The magic touch.

Use Apple Pay, unlock your computer, sign in to websites, and download apps with Touch ID.

Touch ID

Built to last.

Every Mac has a superdurable enclosure made of beautiful recycled aluminum.

RELIABLY

UP TO DATE.

Free software updates from Apple keep Mac running smoothly and securely.

Better together.

From transferring files with AirDrop to locating devices with Find My — when you use Mac together with iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch, everything gets better.

AirDrop lets you take a file from any folder and wirelessly send it to a nearby Mac, iPhone, or iPad. It’s perfect for sharing a photo or document with a friend nearby.

When your Mac, iPhone, and iPad are near each other, they can pass work from one device to another, letting you get right back to what you were doing with just a tap or a click.

Thanks to iMessage, conversations on one Apple device can sync across all your devices. So you can message someone on your iPhone or iPad and keep the conversation going on your Mac. And it works with SMS messages — the ones in green bubbles.

With Continuity Camera, you can use your iPhone as a webcam on your Mac, unlocking unique features for your next video call or livestream. You can also use iPhone to scan documents and insert photos into your work on Mac.

Copy images, video, or text from an app on your iPhone or iPad. Then paste into another app on your nearby Mac — or vice versa. There are no extra steps. Just copy and paste as you normally do.

The Find My app on Mac makes it easy to keep track of other Apple devices — even if they’re offline. And if you can’t find your Mac, you can use Find My on your other Apple devices to track it down.

Apple Support has your back, 24/7.

Apple Support is always just an online chat, phone call, or in‑store appointment away.

