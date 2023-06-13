Upgrade to Windows 10 Pro and save 84% – AOL

For premium support please call:

TL;DR: As of June 13, you can upgrade to Windows 10 Pro for only $29.99 instead of $199 — that's a savings of 84%.

It can be hard to let go of an OS you've grown accustomed to, and one that has a lot of advanced features. Chances are, Windows was the system you tinkered with when you first started using a computer, and you likely know your way around it like the back of your hand. Yet, the computer you just bought may not have the OS you want.

If you wish to upgrade your PC's OS but can't splurge on Windows 11 just yet, you may want to get your hands on Windows 10 Pro instead, especially now that it's on sale for $29.99. Great for business and power users, this OS may not be the newest, but it's made to be efficient.

Developed with productivity in mind, the Windows 10 Pro comes packed with tools you need to work smarter. It comes with a string of security and management features and programs that are designed for enhanced efficiency and protection, including Windows Hello for biometric login, device encryption for data safety, firewall and network protection for fighting against viruses and malware, and internet protection for safeguarding your device from sketchy files and downloads.

With Microsoft 365 integration, this OS is compatible with most Microsoft Office apps, including Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Teams. It also allows for remote desktop access, so you can control and manage your device from anywhere.

A single purchase of a Windows 10 Pro license nets you an activation key that you can install on up to three different devices. It's also a lifetime license, so you can enjoy what this feature-packed OS has to offer — for life.

Maximize your PC's functionality by upgrading to Windows 10 Pro. It usually retails for $199, but you can grab it on sale for only $29.99.

