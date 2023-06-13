Is 5G Business Internet a good investment for my business? – Verizon News

Our editorial transparency tool uses blockchain technology to permanently log all changes made to official releases after publication. However, this post is not an official release and therefore not tracked. Visit our learn more for more information.

As technology advances and the options for your business evolve, it’s easy to miss opportunities that could help minimize costs while still ensuring you receive the right level of service.

So when was the last time you checked your business internet options? Signing up for Verizon 5G Business Internet could impact your bottom line and your connectivity for the foreseeable future.

Verizon 5G Business Internet (available in select areas) is a fixed wireless access solution, which means that internet service to a business location is provided wirelessly instead of by traditional cables. Basically, a wireless signal travels from the nearest 5G cell phone tower directly to a receiver/router at your location, which in turn connects to a local access network (LAN) or simply provides a connection point for the devices across your office, warehouse or factory.

The benefits begin with deployment. With 5G Business Internet, there are no additional lines to run to your facility—which means no expenditures for installation, maintenance and management for those lines. In some instances (and depending on the plan you choose and your location), you can even set up Verizon 5G Business Internet yourself.

And simple deployment is just the start. Here are two more reasons to rely on Verizon 5G Business Internet.

1. 5G for business: Consistent service—and cost

What matters most to businesses? Speed and low latency are important, but reliability is essential. Verizon 5G Business Internet can provide reliable, secure and fast internet that matches or exceeds many wired connections. Plans offer speeds of up to 400 Mbps and start at $69.99 per month for the 100 Mbps plan. Because business can be unpredictable, costs to change the service are negligible, and there’s a credit of up to $1,500 to help cover early termination fees from your current provider.1

With 5G Business Internet, your data throughput is unlimited. There are no data caps.

Perhaps best of all, Verizon offers a 10-year fixed price2 when you’re planning and forecasting for your business. So your costs are consistent.

2. 5G for business: Preparing for the future

While we think performance, reliability and ease of use are enough to make Verizon 5G Business Internet valuable, one more factor pushes it into must-have territory: 5G is helping to drive the next era of innovation.

Consider 4G, the previous generation of cellular network technology. It enabled entire new business models, including ride-sharing, distributed delivery services and the work-from-anywhere revolution. 5G is already transforming businesses and technology around the world as it enables smart factories and connected cars, but as with every technological innovation, the cutting edge will become the expected in the blink of an eye.

With Verizon 5G Business Internet, you'll begin your digital transformation journey as you prepare to leverage transformative technologies such as edge computing and the sensors and devices that will enable your Internet of Things (IoT) strategy.

See what 5G can do for your business.

1 Offer for new 5G Business Internet customers who terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF). To redeem offer, you must email documentation of the ETF from your prior service provider w/in 30 days after receipt of final bill. Offer fulfilled via a bill credit to your Verizon account in the amount of the billed ETF up to $1,500. Offer is non-transferable and has no cash or refund value. Credit will be issued after 60 days of service, and will appear on your Verizon bill within 1-2 billing cycles thereafter. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. May not be combined with all offers. Other terms apply. Limited time offer.

2 10 Year Price Guarantee offer for new 5G Business internet customers in select areas only. Guarantee applies to the base Internet monthly access fee, excluding applicable taxes, fees and equipment charges. Customers must be in good standing and retain 5G Business internet at the current service address; any customer-initiated change to the service or service plan cancels the price guarantee. Changes or disruptions to 5G Business internet service to your location outside of Verizon's control will cancel the price guarantee. Terms apply.

