Best Action Movies to Watch on Disney+, Ranked – MovieWeb

Disney+ is getting better and better. Here are the best action movies to watch on the streaming platform.

Disney is at the top of its game in the entertainment industry. The popularity of streaming platforms has increased exponentially over the last few years, and, of course, Disney has to take part in it. Disney+ is a streaming platform for all things House of Mouse and then some. It has grown into a staple in any household. Whether you are in the mood for a DCOM or the newest episode of a Marvel series, Disney+ has become everyone’s one-stop shop for magic.

Disney+ is a streaming platform that offers an extensive amount of variety. You have National Geographic nature documentaries, the Star Wars franchise, and Disney’s classic fairytales. However, if you are in the mood for something upbeat, suspenseful, and jam-packed with action sequences, Disney+ will have you covered. As mentioned before, with Star Wars and Marvel all under the Disney umbrella, Disney+ does not fall short in the action category. Here is our ranking of some of the best action movies to watch on Disney+.

Disney Princess movies are not the first things that come to mind when we think about action films on Disney+. However, the 2010 movie Tangled is full of high-energy musical numbers, action sequences, and an adventure that will keep you on your toes. This film follows Rapunzel, a young girl who ventures out of a tower she has been locked in her entire life. She recruits the fugitive Flynn Rider in order to see the lanterns for her birthday.

With Marvel and Star Wars making their way on Disney+, we are going to start off with Captain America: Civil War. Civil War is practically a bonus Avengers movie. This film, like everything in the Marvel Universe, has action at the center of it. We have a rivalry brewing between Steve and Tony that reaches a fever pitch by the end of the film. From the epic introduction to Tom Holland's Spider-Man to the epic final battle between the two heroes, this is not one to miss.

Action movies are a common genre in big-budget entertainment. However, action in space? It's a yes from us. Star Wars is one of the most popular movie and TV franchises of all time. With Disney expanding the universe through shows and new films, we have to show some love to Star Wars: The Force Awakens as a must-watch action movie. The Force Awakens came out in 2015 and introduced the universe to Rey, played by Daisy Ridley. Loyal fans of the Star Wars franchise know how great this movie is, and it is available to watch on Disney+.

Round of applause for one of the best movies Marvel has ever created. Thor: Ragnarok is a masterpiece of a film. Directed by Taika Waititi, this 2017 film brought new life to the Thor movie franchise. In this movie, we follow Thor, Loki, Hulk, and Valkyrie as they try to fight their way off Sakaar and get back to Asgard and save the people from the wrath of Hela, Thor and Loki's long-lost sister. This film is witty, hilarious, heartfelt, and a new and improved version of Thor and his movies.

Saying goodbye to heroes we love is tough. Hugh Jackman has taken the role of Wolverine by storm and has brought the character to life with ease. Logan brings Jackman's Wolverine story to a close, and it was emotional. Grab your tissues because Logan is a wild ride with your typical superhero action sequences as well as quiet emotional moments that make this one of the most well-rounded modern superhero movies out there.

Moana is a Disney Princess story that stands out in ways that rival every other Disney Princess story. This film tells the story of Moana, a young girl full of ambition and drive. She takes on a journey out into the ocean alone to save her people and her island. With the companionship of Maui, she goes out to return the Heart of Te Fiti. As a Disney Princess without a Prince, Moana is a fantastic modern princess movie and a great choice for an action movie on Disney+.

Disney+ has pretty much every MCU project you could desire. Every movie or show in the franchise has action scenes attached to it. Guardians of the Galaxy is in a league of its own. The team of Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Groot, Drax, and Mantis captured all of our hearts. Unlike most of the MCU, Guardians of the Galaxy leans all the way into the bright colors, huge personalities, and humor. Both Guardians of the Galaxy movies are easy choices if you're looking for action films to watch.

Any Star Wars fan that says Episode IV: A New Hope is their favorite, we understand. It really is just that good. The entire franchise as a whole is an experience. A New Hope came out in 1977. In this film, Darth Vader and the Imperial Forces are holding Princess Leia hostage. This movie captured everything we love about the Star Wars movies and then some. Therefore, this movie with its action sequences in mind, is a great choice for a Disney+ action movie.

Black Panther is a stand-out Marvel film. The late Chadwick Boseman brought something special to this hero. Black Panther made his MCU debut in Captain America: Civil War. However, as badass as the King of Wakanda was in that film, his first solo film was everything we could have ever wanted and more. The technology, the characters, the costume and set design? Immaculate. With Michael B. Jordan playing the haunting villain Killmonger in the 2018 action adventure film, Black Panther is still a phenomenal watch.

If you have not seen Coco yet, what are you waiting for? Warning: this one is going to require some tissues. A young Miguel is forced to hide his love for music because of the pain it causes his family. However, when fate and a little magic send him into the land of the dead on Día de los Muertos, he has to find a relative to give him a blessing and return home. Coco takes the love of family and culture, utilizes the most human parts of our hearts, and integrates it into a fantastic action-packed adventure musical.

Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back is impeccable. Do we really have to say more? This movie is the peak of what Star Wars is all about and is rightfully many fans' favorite in the entire franchise. In this installment in the iconic franchise, Luke, Han Solo, Leia, and Chewbacca take on the galaxy far far away as they face Imperial forces. Also, this movie included the most recognizable line in movie history: "I am your father."

All 4 of the Avengers movies should have a spotlight. For the purpose of this list, we are going to include them all in one. The Avengers movies are a turning point for Marvel phases. 2012's The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame are some of the best superhero movies ever made. The journey we see all the heroes go on lead up to those pivotal moments that define the characters' futures as they battle bigger and newer foes. If we have to choose a favorite, Infinity War really hit the mark for Marvel fans. However, you can't go wrong with any of these in terms of action, adventure, and bravery.

