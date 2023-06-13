Shiba Inu Price is Up 12% in 7 Days – Should You Buy This Meme … – Cryptonews

Shiba Inu price is on the verge of another bullish breakout as investors engage in song and dance following a New Year relief rally. SHIB currently boasts 6.6% in 24-hour gains, 16.1% in weekly cumulative gains and a 19% increase in two weeks.

Live price data reveals an 18% spike in daily trading volume to $364 million, meaning investors are focused on accumulating SHIB tokens ahead of another significant rally. Over the last couple of weeks, Shiba Inu has moved a few steps to become the 15th largest crypto asset, with a market cap of $5.3 billion.

Shiba Inu price is trading at $0.0000971 while bulls face off sellers at $0.00001. A break above this hurdle could blast SHIB to $0.000012 over the weekend and set the pace for gains to $0.000013 and $0.000014, respectively.

Over the last couple of weeks, investors have shifted attention to altcoins, focusing more on meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. According to data recently released by WhaleStats, a crypto platform tracking large transactions, SHIB is once again one of the most used smart contracts among the top 500 Ethereum (ETH) whales.

Other smart contracts appearing alongside Shiba Inu are Decentraland (MANA), Numeraire (NMR), Fortress (FORT) and Basic Attention (BAT).

That’s not all; on Friday, Shiba Inu also appeared among smart contracts for the top 1,000 biggest Ethereum whales. Shiba Inu was the seventh most used contract below WETH, BOBA, NMR, ETH, USDT and USDT. Shiba Inu is the most traded token among the top 5,000 Ethereum whales.

The eight-hour chart reveals buyers have the upper hand, especially with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator. In addition to a buy signal, flashed when the MACD (line in blue) crossed above the signal line (in red), the momentum indicator sustained movement above the mean line (0.00).

Investors betting on long positions in Shiba Inu price may continue to do so after the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (ETH) (in red) crosses above the 100-day EMA (in blue). The safest bet for Shiba Inu longs lies marginally above $0.00001, its immediate resistance.

Insights from blockchain data as presented by IntoTheBlock using the In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model affirms the bullish outlook in Shiba Inu price, possibly until the massive seller congestion zone at $0.000011 has been tagged. Approximately 20,000 addresses purchased roughly 77 trillion in that zone.

Traders should tread cautiously because, based on the IOMAP, Shiba Inu is not strongly supported. However, it would not be prudent to short SHIB, especially with the growing trading volume.

Shiba Inu’s supply has declined significantly since the token burn process was launched. Over 410 trillion coins have been obliterated from the supply, with 571 trillion left in circulation, although 18 trillion tokens have been staked on various platforms.

The burn rate will jump significantly with the launch of Shibarium, a new protocol currently in development – designed to improve SHIB’s scalability. Shibarium could go live in Q1 2023 and potentially ignite a rally in Shiba Inu price.

