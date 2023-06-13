Apple Watch Series 9 to Feature Updated Processor Based on A15 … – MacRumors

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 will include a new processor based on the A15 chip that was first used in the iPhone 13 models, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman. Gurman shared the information in the new Discord channel for his Power On newsletter subscribers.



The Apple Watch Series 8, like the Series 7 before it, uses a chip that’s essentially identical to the S6 chip that was used in the Apple Watch Series 6. Apple calls the ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ chip the “S8,” but it is a two-year-old chip with no speed improvements.

Gurman says that the Series 9 chip will be a “new processor” rather than a rebranding of the prior-generation chip, and when asked whether the chip would be based on the A15 chip, he said that he believed that would be the case.

With an updated chip that’s built using the A15 technology, the ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ could see speed and efficiency improvements, resulting in quicker load times and better battery life. The new chip could help power some of the updated features that Apple plans to introduce in watchOS 10. Apple is working on overhauling the watchOS interface in watchOS 10, with a specific focus on a new widget system.

While we are expecting some notable changes to watchOS this year, the ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ will be largely similar to the Series 8. No major design updates are expected, but we will see a modest speed boost due to the new chip.

