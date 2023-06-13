Is The English starring Emily Blunt on Netflix? – Netflix Life

The English — Courtesy of Amazon

The English is a Western drama starring Emily Blunt, and it’s probably safe to assume several Netflix subscribers are eager to know if they can watch the miniseries from start to finish.

There is no denying that Emily Blunt has been a force to be reckoned with on-screen, and she has lent her incredible talents to some exceptional titles over the years, like Edge of Tomorrow, A Quiet Place, Sicario, and Mary Poppins Returns. But the Golden Globe winner has also made her presence known on the small screen, and her next series, The English, looks to be yet another excellent addition to the actress’s impressive list of credits.

In The English, Blunt stars as an Englishwoman named Lady Cornelia Locke looking for revenge in 1890, and she will do whatever it takes to get payback against the man who she believes to be responsible for her son’s death. The series also stars Chaske Spencer, Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Stephen Rea, Toby Jones, and Ciaran Hinds.

The intriguing new series has been dubbed Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes, adding to why fans should check out the six-episode Western. But is it on the popular streaming service?

Anything starring the talented Emily Blunt is arguably a worthwhile watch for many, and it would be an ideal situation for some to watch her Western drama on the streamer. But unfortunately, The English is not available on Netflix.

But the news isn’t all bad. Luckily for members, there are plenty of excellent Westerns available to stream on the platform right now. Some of the exciting choices include The Harder They Fall, Godless, The Power of the Dog, and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

The English is available on Amazon Prime Video. It joins a lineup that includes The Terminal List, Reacher, and The Peripheral.

You can check out the trailer below:

Will you be checking out The English?

Build your custom FanSided TV email newsletter with news and analysis on Netflix and all your favorite sports teams, TV shows, and more.

Your favorite teams, topics, and players all on your favorite mobile devices.

© 2023 Minute Media – All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All betting content is intended for an audience ages 21+. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

source