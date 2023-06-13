Kensington Expands Family of High-Performance Docking Stations for Surface Devices – Marketscreener.com

New Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station Enables Addition of Multiple Monitors and Accessories to Maximize Productivity for Hybrid and Mobile Workers

Kensington, a worldwide leader of desktop computing and mobility solutions for IT, business, and home office professionals, today announced the expansion of its portfolio of innovative docking solutions for Microsoft Surface devices, with the launch of the SD5765T Thunderbolt™ 4 Dual 4K Docking Station. Kensington’s portfolio of Designed for Surface (DfS) Thunderbolt™ 4, USB4® and USB-C docking stations enhance the usability of Surface devices to optimize the productivity of professionals and creatives.

Kensington’s Designed for Surface (DfS) docking stations enable the addition of multiple monitors and accessories to Surface devices to maximize productivity for hybrid and mobile workers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Thunderbolt™ 4 Dock Adds Speed, Power, Video Options to Surface Devices

Designed to enhance the productivity of professionals using Thunderbolt™ based Surface devices running Windows, Kensington’s new Plug-and-Play SD5765T Thunderbolt™ 4 Dual 4K Docking Station is an affordable, high-speed dock that enables users to connect multiple 4K monitors and accessories without using adapters.

The SD5765T, which provides up to 96W of power delivery, features 40Gbps data transfer speeds, and supports a single 8K @ 60Hz via a Thunderbolt™ 4 port, or dual 4K @ 60Hz monitors via two HDMI® ports. The 13-in-1 design incorporates two HDMI® ports, one Thunderbolt™ 4 port, one Thunderbolt™ 4 host port, one USB-C® 3.2 Gen2 10Gbps port, two USB-A 3.2 Gen2 10Gbps ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen1 5Gbps ports, one Gigabit Ethernet port, one audio combo jack, and two UHS-II 4.0 SD and Micro SD card readers. Zero-footprint mounting maximizes desktop space and reduces cable clutter by enabling the user to mount the docking station out of the way using a mounting bracket (K34050WW), sold separately.

Portable USB4® Dock for Surface Devices Maximizes Productivity while Reducing Travel Bulk

Built in collaboration with Microsoft, the innovative MD125U4 USB4® Portable Docking Station leverages the power of USB4® to maximize productivity when using the Surface device at the desk or on the go. Ideal for hybrid workers who want to travel with less weight and clutter, the compact dock provides up to 100W power pass-through, eliminating the need to travel with an additional power brick.

The MD125U4, which can be powered by a USB-C power adapter or by the Surface device battery, supports USB4®, Thunderbolt™ 3, Thunderbolt™ 4, and USB-C 3.2 devices. The dock supports a single monitor up to 8K @ 30Hz or dual monitors up to 4K @ 120Hz through two HDMI® 2.1 ports. One USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port, two USB-a 3.2 Gen2 ports, and one 2.5Gbps Ethernet port enable the connection of a variety of accessories without the need for additional adapters.

Driverless Dock Enables Users of USB-C Enabled Surface Devices to Work on Multiple Screens

Named 2022 Designed for Surface Product of the Year by Microsoft, the SD4845P USB-C 10Gbps Triple Video Driverless Docking Station with 85W Power Delivery enables a single USB-C cable to provide a plug-and-play connection for up to three 1080p monitors, with no need for drivers, dongles, or adapters. Featuring 85W power delivery, the SD4845P uses the same USB-C cable to keep the Surface device charged, and enables the use of a mouse, keyboard, and other USB accessories connected to the dock.

The SD4845P, which incorporates two DisplayPort™++ 1.4 ports and one HDMI® 2.0b port, supports up to single 4K @ 60Hz, dual 1440p @ 60Hz, and triple 1080p @ 60Hz. The 9-in-1 design features one USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port, one USB-A 3.2 Gen2 port, and a combo audio port on the front of the dock. The rear features two USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, two DP++ 1.4 ports, and one HDMI® 2.0b port. The dock can be mounted vertically or horizontally to accommodate various desktop environments.

“Microsoft’s world-class family of Surface devices has changed the way that professionals work, enabling new levels of productivity that meet the demands of an ever-changing, increasingly mobile workforce,” explained Lisa Schuiteboer Shuler, Manager of Product Marketing, Global Marketing at Kensington. “We are proud to provide innovative solutions that expand the capabilities of the Surface family by enabling high-speed, seamless, plug-and-play connectivity to desktop accessories that truly turns the ultra-portable Surface devices into desktop powerhouses, maximizing productivity and efficiency for today’s mobile professionals.”

The Kensington SD5765T Thunderbolt™ 4 Dual 4K Docking Station (34112NA), MD125U4 USB4® Portable Docking Station (K32857WW), and SD4845P USB-C 10Gbps Triple Video Driverless Docking Station (K34440NA) are covered by a three-year limited warranty and professional support, and are available now in North America through Amazon.

About Kensington

Kensington is a leading provider of desktop and mobile device accessories, trusted by IT, educators, business, and home office professionals around the world for more than 40 years. Kensington strives to anticipate the needs and challenges of the ever-evolving workplace and craft professional-tier award-winning solutions for organizations committed to providing peak professionals the tools they need to thrive. The company prides itself as the professionals’ choice, and on its core values surrounding design, quality and support.

In office and mobile environments, Kensington’s extensive portfolio of award-winning products provide trusted security, desktop productivity innovations, professional video conferencing, and ergonomic well-being.

Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Kensington is the inventor and a worldwide leader in laptop security locks. Kensington is a division of ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, which designs, manufactures and markets consumer and end-user products that help people work, learn, play and thrive. In addition to Kensington®, ACCO Brands’ widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Five Star®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Swingline®, Tilibra and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) can be found at www.accobrands.com.

Kensington® is a registered trademark of ACCO Brands. All other registered and unregistered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2023 Kensington Computer Products Group, a division of ACCO Brands. All rights reserved.



