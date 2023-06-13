Apple Watch SE (2022) vs Watch Series 3: Should you upgrade? – Pocket-lint

Got a Watch Series 3 or older and wondering what Apple Watch to upgrade to? Here’s how it compares to the Watch SE (2022).

The Apple Watch Series 3 launched in 2017 and while it remained the entry-level model up until 2022, it has now been succeeded by the Watch SE (2022), which is a better option to buy if you're in the market for an Apple Watch.

Apple announced the second generation of Watch SE during its September 2022 event, alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra. It's the latest entry point into Apple's smartwatches, replacing the now discontinued Apple Watch Series 3.

With the Series 3 not compatible with the watchOS 9 software, you might be considering an upgrade. Is the Watch SE (2022) the model for you, or should you consider the Watch Series 8 instead?

Here's how the Watch SE (2022) compares to the Watch Series 3. We've added references to the Watch Series 8 too though, so you can see what you would gain by opting for the more expensive model. You can also read our which Apple Watch feature for a breakdown of all the models available and what they offer.

The Apple Watch SE (2022) starts at $249 in the US and £249 in the UK. It arrived in September 2022 and it is available globally through a number of retailers. It's the current entry point into the Apple Watch models, replacing the Series 3 that was the entry point until this model launched.

The Apple Watch Series 3 initially arrived in 2017 but it remained available through multiple retailers, as well as Apple itself until 2022. It cost $329 in the US and £329 in the UK when it first arrived, before dropping down to $199 in the US and £199 in the UK as it got replaced by newer models. The Watch SE (2022) is therefore more expensive than the Watch Series 3 cost before it was discontinued, but you get quite a lot more for that price jump, including a much newer device and the latest software support.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is no longer available through Apple, though if you are looking to buy it, you can get refurbished models. We would highly recommend considering the Watch SE (2022) over the Series 3 though, or if you can't stretch that far in terms of budget, try the Watch SE (2020) model.

You can see a breakdown of the main differences in specifications between the Watch SE and Watch Series 3 below.

The Apple Watch SE (2022) and Series 3 share a very similar design, with both offering a rectangular casing with rounded corners. There's a Digital Crown on the right edge of both, with a separate button below, and the heart rate sensor sits on the underside. The Watch SE has haptic feedback on the Digital Crown though, while the Watch Series 3 doesn't and the Watch SE (2022) also has a colour-matched under-casing too.

The Watch Series 3 was available in 38mm and 42mm case sizes when it first launched, while the Watch SE (2022) comes in 40mm and 44mm options – the extra millimetres translate to a larger display on the Watch SE (2022) within the same footprint and this is probably the biggest and most noticeable difference between the two models being discussed here.

The Series 8 comes in 41mm and 45mm options for reference – and with that comes a larger display again. All straps are compatible across the models though so if you have a 38mm Apple Watch Series 3, your straps will fit on a 40mm Watch SE (2022) or a 41mm Watch Series 8, while the 42mm straps will fit on the 44mm and 45mm models.

The Watch Series 3 came in stainless steel, aluminium and a ceramic option when it first arrived, while the Watch SE is only available in aluminium. If you want stainless steel, you'll need to look at the Watch Series 8 and if you want titanium, it's the Watch Ultra you'll need to consider. The Watch Series 3, Watch SE (2022) and Watch Series 8 all offer water resistance up to 50-metres though.

While Apple doesn't give display size information for its Apple Watch models, the Watch SE (2022) has a 20 per cent larger display than the Watch Series 3 and it's very noticeable in the flesh. The Watch Series 8 meanwhile, is larger still, stretching to the edges of the casing, hence the need for the extra millimetre compared to the Watch SE (2022).

The Watch Series 3 has a Retina OLED display with up to 1000nits, while the Watch SE (2022) has a Retina LTPO display. It too has up to 1000nits brightness. The biggest difference between the two displays is the size though.

Neither offer the Always-On technology you will find on the Watch Series 8 so when your hand isn't raised, the screen will be black. The stainless steel models and ceramic model of the Watch Series 3 are protected by sapphire glass, while the aluminium model is protected by Ion-X glass. For the Watch SE (2022), Ion-X protects the display.

The Watch Series 3 has been discontinued by Apple so it's no longer available to buy direct, as we memtioned. When it first launched, it was available in stainless steel, aluminium option and ceramic casings. There was also a Nike model and a Hermés model and it came in GPS only and GPS & Cellular models.

The Watch SE (2022) is available in aluminium only. There is no stainless steel option and no special material option either. There is also no specific Nike model or Hermés model. The Watch SE (2022) does come in GPS only and GPS & Cellular models though.

Meanwhile, the Watch Series 8 comes in aluminium and stainless steel options, as well as a Hermés model. There is also GPS only and GPS & Cellular models.

The Apple Watch SE (2022) runs on the S8 chip, which is the same as the Series 8. It misses out on a couple of sensors, like the skin temperature sensor for helping to detect ovulation in women and the SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring, but on the whole, it's the same basic hardware.

There's a W3 chip, along with an always-on altimeter, compass, accelerometer that can detect up to 256 g-forces and a gyroscope. There's also 32GB storage capacity and a U1 chip on board.

The Series 3 meanwhile, runs on the S3 chip, along with W2 wireless chip so there's quite a big performance upgrade with the Watch SE (2022) or Watch Series 8. The Watch Series 3 also has just 8GB capacity, and a barometric altimeter. There's no compass and the accelerometer only detects up to 16 g-forces.

The Watch SE (2022) runs on watchOS 9, which means it delivers a plethora of features, the most useless of which is the advanced sleep tracking. The Watch Series 3 offers sleep tracking but not sleep stages so it's not as useful.

The upgrade in hardware in the Watch SE (2022) over the Watch Series 3 also means there are a few other features on board the newer model. There's Car Crash detection for example, as well as Fall Detection and International emergency calling.

Both the Watch SE (2022) and Watch Series 3 offer the Apple Watch App Store though, excellent performance when it comes to delivering smartphone notifications and they both also have features like Emergency SOS, and high and low heart rate notifications.

Neither offer blood oxygen tracking or body temperature tracking. For those features, you need the hardware within the Series 8.

The Apple Watch SE (2022) offers a big jump up in performance over the Watch Series 3, whilst also offering a larger display within a very similar footprint, delivering a better viewing experience.

There are also a number of extra features on board the Watch SE (2022) that make it a very worthy upgrade from the Series 3, such as more advanced sleep tracking, Car Crash Detection (though hopefully you won't need it) and general improvements in storage, processing power and software compatibility.

Apple's entry-level watch is an absolute star, with excellent features and top-notch fitness tracking at a very reasonable price.

It's worth considering the Series 8 if you want the body temperature statistics, or if you want the Always-On display and the larger screen with slimmer bezels, but overall, the Watch SE (2022) is an excellent replacement for the Watch Series 3 and you'll see a big difference in experience. If you're choosing between the Series 3 and the Watch SE (2022), we wouldn't recommend buying the Series 3 now, though you could consider the Watch SE (2020) if your budget doesn't allow for the Watch SE (2022) and you can get your hands on one.

While the Apple Watch SE (2022) is an excellent option for those looking to upgrade, if you have the budget and you want a few extra features, the Watch Series 8 won’t disappoint.

