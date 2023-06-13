"Saint X" Alludes to a Young Woman's Mysterious Real-Life Disappearance in the Drama's Trailer – POPSUGAR

Hulu is coming out with its own “The White Lotus“-esque vacation story gone terribly wrong with a haunting new series seemingly inspired by a true story. “Saint X,” based on Alexis Schaitkin’s critically acclaimed 2020 novel of the same name, follows the harrowing story of a young woman named Alison who goes missing while on a tropical getaway with her family.

The captivating true-crime tale is recalled through multiple timelines as Alison’s family desperately try to get to the bottom of the mystery of her death. “This was not an accident, and everyone knows it,” Alison’s father says tearfully in the show’s trailer, which arrived on April 6.

Though “Saint X” — which is executive produced by big names like Drake and Future — is billed as an original scripted drama from Hulu, the series’s plot may seem familiar to those who know the real-life story of Natalee Holloway, an 18-year-old high-school student whose mysterious disappearance while in Aruba on a class trip in May 2005 made international headlines. Her body was never found, and to this day, her parents, Dave and Beth Holloway, are searching for answers. Her disappearance was even examined in a 2017 Oxygen docuseries with her family’s longtime private investigator, T.J. Ward, to unearth more facts.

“Saint X,” however, may more closely follow Schaitkin’s book — which details the bond between two sisters who never truly got a chance to know each other — as the perspective of Alison’s sister (named Claire in the novel) is teased at the start of the show’s trailer. “My sister’s murder was headline news for years,” she says in the clip. “The whole world knows more than I do.”

Scroll ahead for everything we know about “Saint X,” including the cast, plot details, and release date.

The synopsis for “Saint X,” which is told via multiple timelines, states that the show “upends the girl-gone-missing genre as it explores how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.”

The “Saint X” cast includes Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, West Duchovny, Jayden Elijah, Bre Francis, Kenlee Anaya Townsend, Betsy Brandt, and Michael Park.

The series will premiere on Hulu on April 26 with three episodes. New episodes will then debut weekly on Wednesdays.

by Njera Perkins 2 hours ago

by Njera Perkins 3 hours ago

by Njera Perkins 4 hours ago

by Njera Perkins 6 hours ago

by Victoria Edel 7 hours ago

by Britt Stephens 22 hours ago

by Eden Arielle Gordon 1 day ago

by Victoria Edel 1 day ago

want more?

Get the Daily Inside Scoop

Right in your inbox

Customize

Select the topics that interest you:

By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from POPSUGAR.

Follow. Like. Love.

STAY IN TOUCH!

Get the daily inside scoop right in your inbox.

Sign up for our Celebrity & Entertainment newsletter.

By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from POPSUGAR.

THANKS! YOU’RE NOW SUBSCRIBED

Customize your newsletter.

Please select the topics you’re interested in:

THANKS! YOU’RE NOW SUBSCRIBED

Follow. Like. Love.

source