Apple iPhone 15 Pro models to feature LiDAR Scanner! Know what rumors say – HT Tech

The announcement of the Apple iPhone 15 launch date is one of the most awaited in 2023. So much so that, right after the launch of the iPhone 14 series, several leaks and rumors have started circulating. The launch is set for sometime during the Fall of 2023. Apple is believed to bring several exciting features to the Pro models namely- iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. As per the latest details, both the iPhone 15 Pro models are again rumored to feature an improved LiDAR Scanner supplied by Sony, according to a report by Macrumors.

“In a research note shared with investors this week, Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley said Sony could supply the majority, if not all, of LiDAR Scanner components for the iPhone 15 Pro models launching later this year,” the report stated. Earlier in the month of February, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had informed about the same saying that Sony would replace Lumentum and WIN Semiconductors as the exclusive supplier of LiDAR Scanner components for the iPhone 15 Pro models.

“Sony will replace Lumentum (design) / Win Semi (production) as the exclusive ToF VCSEL supplier for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Lumentum/Win Semi will face long-term structural risks in the VCSEL market,” Kuo tweeted.

Kuo further added, “The critical design of Sony’s ToF VCSEL solution is integrating VCSEL & driver IC, which can reduce power consumption (beneficial for battery life) or provide better ToF performance under same power consumption (beneficial for camera & potential AR applications).

Notably, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series in the month of September 2023. The lineup will include four models namely- iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Other than the dynamic island and USB-C port, Apple is expected to bring its latest A17 Bionic chip with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The Pro models can also get a titanium frame, solid-state volume and power buttons, along with several other features.

