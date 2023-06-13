SpaceX Crew-6 team arrives ahead of Space Coast launch, launch … – WKMG News 6 & ClickOrlando

The News 6+ Takeover is here. Get the latest headlines, weather and more.

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Published: February 20, 2023, 2:27 PM

Updated: February 21, 2023, 8:52 PM

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The astronauts and cosmonaut of SpaceX’s Crew-6 mission arrived at Kennedy Space Center Tuesday ahead of an early Monday morning launch.

The Crew-6 mission will carry NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev to the International Space Station.

The Falcon 9 rocket, with the Dragon Endeavour spacecraft on top, is scheduled for lift off from Kennedy Space Center at 1:45 a.m. on Feb. 27. The launch was originally supposed to happen on Feb. 26, but NASA says they are a little behind on getting work done for the launch.

The team of four recently entered quarantine – where they were scheduled to stay for two weeks prior to launch – to ensure the crew members are healthy, as well as to protect the health of the astronauts on the International Space Station.

UPDATE: NASA's @SpaceX #Crew6 mission to the @Space_Station is now scheduled to lift off no earlier than 1:45am ET (0545 UTC) on Monday, Feb. 27, with live coverage beginning at 10pm ET Sunday.

Follow our Crew-6 blog for the latest mission updates: https://t.co/5fBuq1gE17 pic.twitter.com/HuTmaD4XCF

The astronauts will spend six months together in space.

This will be the sixth crew rotation mission with astronauts using the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Commercial Crew Program, according to a NASA news release. This Dragon is named Endeavour.

If you can’t catch the launch in person, NASA announced that you can register to join them to attend the launch virtually which will include “curated launch resources, timely mission updates, and a virtual guest passport stamp following a successful launch.”

ClickOrlando.com will stream the launch live.

The four-person Crew-6 team completed an equipment integration test in preparation for their February launch from Central Florida, according to NASA.

SpaceX Crew-6 astronauts have entered quarantine leading up to the team’s launch from the Kennedy Space Center, NASA announced.

NASA and SpaceX announced a date for the upcoming Crew-6 launch from Kennedy Space Center.

