Comic Book Adaptations Coming to Netflix in 2023 and Beyond – What's on Netflix



Adaptations are coming up from DC, Millarworld, Boom! Studios and more!

by Kasey Moore kasey__moore

Published on May 15th, 2023, 12:05 pm EST

Illustration by What’s on Netflix

Comic book adaptations are still absolutely huge, with DC and Marvel movies pulling in big at the box office and stocking Netflix’s rival streamers. Netflix has a huge upcoming collection of comic book adaptations, which we’ll cover in-depth below.

We will split our preview into sections below, looking through returning comic book adaptation series, then looking into the output from various comic publishers and any other series or movie in development based on a comic book.

Please note: we’ll just be tackling English language movie and series adaptations coming up. We’ll cover webtoons, manga, and graphic novel adaptations from international regions seperately.

You can find an expanded version of all the Millarworld adaptations coming soon to Netflix here.



Since acquiring Millarworld in 2017, Netflix has released two adaptations so far in the form of Jupiter’s Legacy (canceled after a single season) and the anime series Super Crooks.

Here’s a broad overview of the upcoming Millarworld projects, with three in active development and all of the others coming soon.

There are also a lot of announced Netflix projects but without much details on their development since their initial announcement. These titles include:



For the most part, all future DC adaptations are exclusive to Warner Bros Discovery, either through theatrical distribution or MAX. Still, at least four DC comics continue to get adaptations on Netflix:

Read our preview for Netflix’s Bodies series here.



Released in the summer of 2014, this comic miniseries came from writer Si Spencer and is the subject of a British adaptation from Moonage Pictures.

Described as a “crime procedural with a twist,” the series follows four detectives from different eras converging in time to investigate the same murder.

Filming took place for the series throughout the latter half of 2022, and is expected to release sometime in 2023.

Read our preview for Netflix’s Dead Boy Detectives.

Picture: DC Comics

Originally in development at HBO Max (even during production), the new series Dead Boy Detectives will be headed to Netflix exclusively. No doubt acquired because of the connection to The Sandman (the two comics share Neil Gaiman as the writer), the series follows Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine, who decide that the afterlife isn’t for them and instead stay on Earth to investigate crimes that involve the supernatural.

Read more on what we know about Sweet Tooth Season 3.

Pictured: Sweet Tooth – Netflix/Warner Bros. Television

Sweet Tooth is returning for one last outing at Netflix and has already concluded filming, so expect it to launch sometime between late 2023 and 2024.

Adapted from the Jeff Lemire comics, Sweet Tooth has followed Gus and Tommy Jepperd venturing through the wilderness following an outbreak of a viral pandemic.

Read our preview of Season 2 of The Sandman.

Picture: Netflix / Warner Bros. Television

After first debuting on Netflix in 2022, The Sandman was renewed for “more episodes” coming in the near future, and we’re already putting a good idea of what’s to come.

The series is expected to enter production in 2023 and go on into 2024.

See an expanded breakdown of Dark Horse Entertainment adaptations coming here.



Back in May 2019, Dark Horse Entertainment signed a first-look agreement with Netflix. The two companies have collaborated with The Umbrella Academy (produced by Universal Television) and the 2019 movie Polar.

We should note Netflix was due to be the home of Grendel, but the project was scrapped following production completion.



Since 2020, Netflix has been working with Boom! Studios under a first-look deal.

Picture: Homage Comics

Arguably, this feature film adaptation could sit under the DC banner, given that Homage Comics is now defunct, but we digress. This sci-fi fantasy movie was first announced in late 2021, adapting the Scott Lobdell comics.

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson were announced to have boarded the project as Mallory and Edgar Bulson, respectively.

Picture: Image Comics

Expected to begin production in late 2023, this fantasy adaptation of the Image Comics Donny Cates comic will be directed and produced by Jim Mickle. It’s a collaboration between Legendary Entertainment, AfterShock Media, and NightShade Entertainment.

Here’s what you can expect:

“An elderly widower in Texas is cured of dementia after discovering an enchanted sword in the eye of a tornado. Due to this discovery, however, he must fight otherworldly creatures that the sword has summoned.”

Coming to Netflix in June 2023

Originally in development at Fox and subsequently canceled and then picked up by Netflix, we’ll finally see the adaptation of ND Stevenson’s comic in June 2023.

The movie follows a mischievous young shapeshifter who assists supervillain Lord Ballister Blackheart in thwarting Sir Ambrosius Goldenloin and the Institution of Law Enforcement and Heroics.

Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, and Eugene Lee Yang lead the voice cast.



Although popularized by the Universal-produced movies from Edgar Wright, Scott Pilgrim is a series of comic books by Canadian author and artist Bryan Lee O’Malley.

With the cast of the movies returning to voice, this highly anticipated anime series

Now let’s round out all the other comic book adaptations we know are in development at Netflix:

Which comic book are you most looking forward to seeing adapted at Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.

Founder and webmaster of What’s on Netflix. Based in Norwich in the United Kingdom, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for a decade having started the site in 2013. Contact: [email protected]



Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Shows: June 13th, 2023

Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in October 2023

What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: June 12th to 18th, 2023

What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2023

new Netflix releases this week

Netflix News

‘Trigger Warning’ Jessica Alba Netflix Thriller: What We Know So Far

Jun 13, 2023

Netflix News

‘Orion and the Dark’ DreamWorks Animation Movie Releasing on Netflix Exclusively in 2024

Jun 13, 2023

Netflix News

‘Blood & Water’ Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix

Jun 13, 2023

Netflix News

‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Netflix Movie: Trailer, Release Date, & What We Know So Far

Jun 13, 2023

Netflix News

When will ‘All American: Homecoming’ Season 3 be on Netflix?

Jun 13, 2023

Netflix News

‘Delete’ Thai Thriller Series: Coming to Netflix in June 2023

Jun 13, 2023

Netflix News In Your Inbox Sign up today for free Netflix updates! Invalid email address We promise not to spam you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Thanks for subscribing!

What’s on Netflix is not endorsed, moderated, owned by or affiliated with Netflix or any of its partners in any capacity. The authors of this site also have no affiliation with Netflix. All promotional material including but not limited to trailers, images and videos are all copyright to their respective owners. Netflix is a registered trademark of Netflix, Inc.

© 2013-2023 What’s on Netflix – All Rights Reserved.

source