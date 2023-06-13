Crypto News Live October 22: 69 Million XRP Added By Whales; Price Up By 5% – CoinGape

Crypto News Today Live Updates October and Latest News: (22 October 2022) The Global crypto market saw a rebound on Saturday morning. The cumulative digital asset market cap grew marginally to break the losing streak of 3 days. It now stands at $917.6 billion. However, the 24 hour trading volume has jumped by a whopping 26% to stand at $54.8 billion

The Bitcoin hashrate is currently at an all time high. This is making it even more difficult for miners trying to accumulate profits.

Open interest in Bitcoin futures is currently at its peak. This could be an indication of traders anticipating a big Bitcoin move, likely downwards.

As per data, Crypto Whales have added more than 69 million XRP tokens in the last 24 hours. The total accumulated worth of XRP tokens stands at $31.5 million. However, XRP prices have surged by 5% in the last 24 hours.

Maple Finance has issued toughened requirements for borrowers on its platform. Powell mentioned that Maple Finance has registered a single $10 million default out of $1.8 billion.

Brian Armstrong, Coinbase founder shared an article refuting the SBF, FTX chief’s regulation suggestion. It included key points stating that now laws should be enacted to block the code itself. It added that OFAC is unethical for requiring KYC to use DeFi.

Commission-free crypto trading platform Robinhood in a tweet asked users crypto they want to get listed on the platform. Terra Classic community actively responded to list LUNC token.

Cardano (ADA) price soars 5% amid whale accumulation and rising trading activity on Coinbase. ADA price rebounded from the $0.33 level, earlier suggested by popular analyst Peter Brandt and Dan Gambardello.

Ripple’s native token, XRP has surged by more than 2% in the last 24 hours. However, Ripple and the defendants managed to get a major win in the XRP lawsuit. XRP community has pushed the token’s price over this post outcome from the case.

