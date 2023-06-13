‘No future:’ Analysts weigh in on new Luna token’s prospects – Economic Times

Did you Know?

SAP has launched a new enterprise on the Metaverse with the aim of accelerating cloud adoption among Indian firms. The interactive and immersive ‘cloud on wheels’ platform will enable customers to experience the full range of SAP’s offerings and reimagine processes for improved business outcomes.

India’s retail inflation slowed more than expected to a 25-month low of 4.25% in May, close to the RBI’s target 4% rate. But experts don’t expect the central bank to start cutting interest rates any time soon.

India’s job market is likely to see an uptick in July-September, signalling a positive turnaround after two consecutive quarters of cooling down, a survey of 3,020 employers has revealed.

The government has asked Chinese mobile phone manufacturers to induct Indian equity partners in their local operations, said three executives who attended meetings at which the matter was conveyed.

