Your Galaxy smartphone could turn into a webcam with Android 14 – SamMobile – Samsung news

Android 14 could be a major OS upgrade from Google. There are reports that Google and Samsung’s Health Connect could be integrated with Android 14. Also, Google is planning to bring predictive back gestures with Android 14. Google has even confirmed that it will allow phones to connect with satellites directly with the next version of Android. Now, it seems like Google could soon let you use your Samsung Galaxy or other Android phone as a webcam.

As of now, the Camo third-party app lets you easily use an Android smartphone as a webcam for a PC. Well, ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, a majority of the workforce worked from home. Even students studied from home via online classes. This required them to use webcams, and there was a sudden surge in the usage of webcams in the past couple of years.

This could be a great opportunity for Google to bring native support for using Galaxy phones or Android 14-powered phones as a webcam. Fortunately, as per the new code changes spotted by Mishaal Rahman, Google is working on a new feature that will go up against the Camo app and Apple’s ‘Continuity Camera’ feature. Google has named this project DeviceAsWebcam, and it does what it is named after.

The feature will allow you to connect your Android 14 phone and use it as a webcam. Even better, there doesn’t seem to be any limitation on how your Android device can be used as a webcam, as there are options such as opting for ‘USB Video Class’ or ‘UVC’ as standard. This will allow users to use the feature across various devices. This could be a better differentiator compared to Apple’s Continuity Camera, which works only between iOS and macOS devices.

