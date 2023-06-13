Every Upcoming Marvel Movie and Show: Release Dates, News … – Esquire

From Thunderbolts to the return of Blade, the MCU is still expanding.

It made perfect sense that Marvel’s big return following pandemic-induced filming delays and the creation of Disney+’s streaming service would see

the explosion of the multiverse—an endless realm of possibilities wherein the most popular experiments would pave the way forward for the future of the MCU.

Marvel achieved its first Emmy-nominated series with WandaVision, welcomed its first Muslim superhero with Ms. Marvel, and witnessed the first billion-dollar film of the pandemic with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Films like Eternals and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness expanded the universe even further and sent fans into theory madness, while Disney+ made space for more unorthodox heroes such as Moon Knight and a new Hawkeye to shine. Not taking its foot off the gas, Marvel plans to release at least 20 more projects by the end of 2026, including two more Avengers outings. Many other projects, such as the return of Blade, the vampire hunter, are also in development.

With the writers strike pushing back every Phase 5 and 6 project nearly a full year, below is every upcoming project Marvel has announced under its current slate, including what may come of the 20th Century Fox acquisition of X-Men, Deadpool, and the Fantastic Four.

In theaters

Restarted after a tweeting mishap that delayed James Gunn’s involvement for nearly five years, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 now takes place after Endgame and the team’s cameo in Thor: Love & Thunder. Thankfully, it was well worth the wait.

On Disney+: June 21, 2023

Skrulls, shape-shifting aliens introduced in Captain Marvel, are slowly infiltrating Earth. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) has been in space ever since his end-credits tease at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, with Secret Invasion planned to be the biggest crossover event since Endgame.

This TV event will also star Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), and Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami).

On Disney+: October 6, 2023

At the end of Loki‘s inaugural season, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is booted to a universe in which his TVA bestie Mobius (Owen Wilson) no longer recognizes him. His female counterpart and love interest, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), also killed an iteration of Kang named He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) and thrust the multiverse into chaos.

Season Two will presumably pick up right where we left off, but with Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s Ke Huy Quan added to the cast. Perfect.

In theaters: November 10, 2023

Brie Larson will don red, blue, and gold for the Captain Marvel sequel, a cosmic team-up with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) after her transformation in WandaVision and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Marvel’s first Muslim superhero who premiered in her own Disney+ series titled Ms. Marvel.

Nia DaCosta (Candyman) will direct and Megan McDonnell (WandaVision) will pen the script, with Samuel L. Jackson set to make an appearance as well.

On Disney+: November 29, 2023

Spinning off the Hawkeye miniseries, Maya Lopez, a.k.a. Echo (Alaqua Cox) will star in her own solo series as the deaf assassin who can mimic her target’s fighting style.

With the first Native American superhero to lead her own series, Echo‘s cast will also feature well-known indigenous actors such as Zahn McClarnon (Reservation Dogs) and Graham Greene (Wind River).

Maya Lopez in the comics encounters many of Marvel’s street-level heroes such as Daredevil and Moon Knight, as well as the Secret Invasion storyline.

On Disney+: TBA 2024

Kathryn Hahn’s fan-favorite performance as the WandaVision witch Agatha Harkness helped score her own dark comedy series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer will serve as the show’s executive producer, picking up from where we last left Agatha—trapped in her suburban sitcom persona.

In theaters: May 3, 2024

You can bet Ryan Reynolds was going to continue his work on Deadpool 3 following the 20th Century Fox acquisition thanks to the combined billion-dollar success of the first two Deadpool films.

The action-comedy star is overseeing the production of the script, according to Collider, with recent collaborator Shawn Levy (Free Guy, The Adam Project) set to direct.

Deadpool’s third entry will likely include just as many jabs, antics, and fourth-wall breaks as earlier entries, especially with Hugh Jackman set to return as Wolverine.

In theaters: July 26, 2024

Anthony Mackie will star in the untitled sequel film to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series that finally gave Sam Wilson the shield and title of Captain America. Falcon and the Winter Soldier left many plot threads still to be unraveled, such as Sharon Carter’s role as the criminal Power Broker and Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) rounding up troubled super-power beings such as John Walker (Wyatt Russell).

Samuel Sterns, whose transformation into The Leader back in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk was never explored, will also star in Brave New World.

On Disney+: TBA 2024

After her introduction in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, RiRi Williams (Dominique Thorne) will get a solo series that explores her character more fully as well as issues in the new generation of Iron Man technology.

Dubbing herself "Ironheart," RiRi creates a high-powered suit to rival the great Tony Stark’s before she’s suddenly thrust into a criminal world that will do anything to claim it.

On Disney+: TBA 2024

Following his cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk, Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil (Charlie Cox), will reportedly see a 12-episode limited series on Disney+ thanks to fan demand.

The blind, crime-fighting lawyer’s first three seasons premiered on Netflix back when heroes such as Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and The Punisher, lived on the streaming competitor. Daredevil’s main foe, Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), also made an appearance in the Hawkeye miniseries.

In theaters: December 20, 2024

Starring a ragtag group of MCU villains and antiheroes such as the Winter Soldier, Florence Pugh’s Black Widow, U.S. Agent, Ghost, Taskmaster, and David Harbour’s Red Guardian, Thunderbolts will presumably showcase a Suicide Squad-esque lineup for the MCU–all assembled by Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

In theaters: February 14, 2025

Hype is huge for the return of Blade, the vampire hunter, who will be played by Mahershala Ali. Made famous in a trilogy of movies featuring Wesley Snipes pre-MCU, the half-vampire, full-time killer helped pave the way for the superhero film resurgence in the late 2000s.

Blade already made an audio-only cameo in the end credits scene of Eternals when he spoke to Dane Whitman (Kit Harington), who will become the Black Knight, but it’s unknown just how either character will fit into the next phase of the MCU. Currently, production on the film has been delayed while they search for a new director last minute.

On Disney+: TBA

With the evil Doctor Strange and Captain Carter both making their way into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU’s What If…? animated series may be more influential to the overarching live-action story than the series’ sandbox-like reimagining may suggest.

One potential storyline was teased by head writer A.C. Bradley last season that includes Gamora in Thanos armor and Iron Man in a cosmic suit fighting side-by-side.

In theaters: May 2, 2025

The Fantastic Four, Marvel’s first family, has had a rough ride with critics over the years. Mr. Fantastic, Human Torch, Invisible Woman, and The Thing, have already graced our screens three times now, but all three films have been commercial and critical failures.

Chris Evans (the original Human Torch before the debut of the official MCU) went on to star as another hero entirely, and the 2015 reboot starring Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, and Kate Mara ended up losing 20th Century Fox over $80 million.

Backed by the Fox acquisition and a fan campaign to cast John Krasinski as the new Mr. Fantastic (which came true in a Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cameo), Marvel will try once again to wow us with this superhero family when the time is right.

In theaters: TBA

If Armor Wars follows its storyline from the comics, James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) will have to step in for the late Tony Stark to deal with Iron Man technology falling into the wrong hands.

The limited series is being re-written into a movie by Yassir Lester (Black Monday) and will also feature black-market dealer Sonny Burch (Walter Goggins), who made his debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

In theaters: May 1, 2026

Kang (Jonathan Majors) is shaping up to be the Avengers’ next big bad following Thanos and his quest for the infinity stones. Kang’s appearances in Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will further establish his threat to the state of the MCUbefore he appears here in Kang Dynasty for the official showdown, some two years later.

In theaters: May 7, 2027

Information about this next Avengers flick has been pretty secret—hence the title—but Secret Wars has been set for a release date one year after Kang. If the plot follows the comics in any way, the Avengers should be putting the multiverse drama to rest when the cataclysmic Secret Wars hits theaters in the Summer of 2027.

On Disney+: TBA

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler revealed back in May 2021 that he was working on a drama series set in the Kingdom of Wakanda with Okoye (Danai Gurira) set to have a starring role.

Not much else is known about the project, or if the story will expand on events in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

On Disney+: TBA

Marvel’s next animated Spider-Man cartoon will premiere on Disney+ helmed by Jeff Trammel (Cartoon Network’s Craig of the Creek). The series may fill in the gaps between Peter Parker’s origins after getting bitten by a radioactive spider and his live-action appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

On Disney+: TBA

While Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige figures out how to best incorporate the X-Men into the MCU, Disney’s first plan is to re-vamp the Saturday morning X-Men cartoon that ran for five seasons from 1992 to 1997.

Beau DeMayo (The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf) will serve as head writer, but no voice cast has been announced yet.

Josh Rosenberg is an Assistant Editor at Esquire, keeping a steady diet of one movie a day. His past work can be found at Spin, CBR, and on his personal blog at Roseandblog.com.



