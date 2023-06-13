Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.5 now seeding to everyone – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

Michail 21 February 2023

Nothing Android Firmware Updates

Nothing has begun the official rollout of Android 13 for the Nothing Phone (1) users. The Nothing OS 1.5 update comes in at 1.25GB and offers plentiful new features and optimizations including a new weather app, new media controls, more glyph interface options and improvements to the camera interface.



Nothing is touting a 50% increase in app loading speed, smoother system animations as well as lower standby power consumption. The fingerprint scanner accuracy is also improved. Nothing OS 1.5 brings an improved network quick settings panel, multi-language support for apps and the ability to close active background apps from the notification center.



Nothing OS 1.5 changelog

Users will also find a new clipboard preview and a QR code scanner accessible directly in the camera app and quick settings menu. Nothing OS 1.5 update should be available for users directly from the System Update menu inside Settings.

I love their designs. I'm pretty hyped for Nothing phone 2 as it's going to have 8 gen series chip. Only thing that will hold me back would be their os, which is boring.

same. it says unavailable but works in the camera app.

Somehow those fanboys got triggered lol

