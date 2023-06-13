Amazon’s very popular Fire HD 10 tablet is available in multiple bundles right now and, although many potential buyers might consider 32 GB of internal storage as not enough, the deal that brings the slate together with the Fire TV Stick 4K might help them change their mind. The list price of the two items is US$199.98, but the ongoing 50% discount brings it below the US$100 threshold.
The US$99.39 price tag of the "Ultimate Entertainment Bundle" does not leave any choices to the buyer, unfortunately. Those interested in it will get the lockscreen ad-supported black 32 GB tablet and the stick, which is only available in black. Unfortunately, there is no such deal to include the Fire HD 10 tablet without ads. However, those interested can get the 32 GB 2021 edition of the Fire HD 10 for US$164.99, with a 20% trade-in deal also available.
The Fire HD 10 slate has no less than 98,055 ratings so far on Amazon and a 4.6/5 rating, with 77% perfect scores and 13% user reviews that awarded it 4/5 stars. The breakdown by feature highlights the screen quality (4.7), touchscreen and battery life (4.6 each), storage capacity (4.5), value for money (4.4), and tech support (4.2).
Buy the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet & Fire TV Stick 4K bundle
Disclaimer: Notebookcheck is not responsible for price changes carried out by retailers. The discounted price or deal mentioned in this item was available at the time of writing and may be subject to time restrictions and/or limited unit availability.
Amazon (see affiliate link at the end of the article)
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet & Fire TV Stick 4K bundle gets 50 … – Notebookcheck.net
Amazon’s very popular Fire HD 10 tablet is available in multiple bundles right now and, although many potential buyers might consider 32 GB of internal storage as not enough, the deal that brings the slate together with the Fire TV Stick 4K might help them change their mind. The list price of the two items is US$199.98, but the ongoing 50% discount brings it below the US$100 threshold.