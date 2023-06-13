What Time Does 'The Last of Us' Episode 4 Premiere on HBO and HBO Max? – Decider

Let’s Get Loud! 7 Movies to Stream on Netflix in Celebration of Pride Month 2023

This week, The Last of Us is ditching sob-worthy storytelling and cranking up the action. Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are finally on the road as part of their search to find the Fireflies. And that road is paved with Infected and borderline lunatics.

Wondering how you can watch the latest episode of The Last of Us? We’re here to make sure you don’t miss a minute of this masterpiece. Consider this your guide to all the ways you can watch this week’s installment.

The Last of Us is back on HBO and HBO Max this Sunday, February 5. Directed by Jeremy Webb and written by series co-creator Craig Mazin, “Please Hold My Hand” will introduce the world to a brand new character in this universe: Melanie Lynskey’s Kathleen. Get ready for this acting goddess to terrify us all.

You’re in for a late Sunday night. “Please Hold My Hand” premieres on HBO and HBO Max Sunday, February 5 at 9/8c p.m. At a little less than an hour, this week’s episode is shorter than most.

Do you still subscribe to HBO through cable? Then you already know the drill. Make sure your TV is set to HBO on or before 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 5, and you’re set. You can even watch HBO if you’re going to be away from your TV. Just enter your cable username and password into HBO Max, and you can watch live from any country or territory that offers HBO.

What if you’re more of a streamer? Cut out the middle man and head straight to HBO Max. As long as you subscribe to the streaming service, you can start watching The Last of Us. New episodes premiere on HBO Max at the same date and time as HBO proper, and the app is available on most major platforms. If you don’t see Episode 4 right away, refresh your HBO Max app. Sometimes it takes a couple of minutes for new episodes to appear.

Prepare to meet Kathleen. Melanie Lynskey’s terrifying new character is the leader of a revolutionary group centered in Kansas City. And if this trailer is to be believed, the absolute last thing you want to do is cross her. Check it out above.

