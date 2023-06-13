Tesla Sparks Excitement with Vehicle Referral Rewards and … – Not a Tesla App

Tesla has reignited its referral program in the U.S. and Canada, offering customers a unique blend of rewards, including a chance to win a Cybertruck, one of the most eagerly awaited electric vehicles of the year.
The Referral Program has been a successful strategy for Tesla in the past, and this revamped version promises even greater benefits. The program works on a credit-based system, offering incentives for referring new customers and adding to one’s own Tesla collection.
A referral that leads to the purchase of a Model S or Model X earns the referrer 3,500 credits, while a referral for a Model 3 or Model Y purchase garners 2,000 credits. Additionally, Tesla has not forgotten its loyal customers. If an existing owner purchases another Model S or Model X, they receive 6,000 loyalty credits. For Model 3 and Model Y, it’s 3,000 credits.
But perhaps the most exciting aspect of the new Referral Program is the Cybertruck raffle. For 500 credits, customers can enter a drawing to win a free Cybertruck, one of the first off the production line. Given the anticipation surrounding the Cybertruck, this raffle will likely become a popular part of the Referral Program, enticing both new and existing Tesla owners.
Tesla’s Referral Program is about earning credits and sharing the passion for Tesla products and their mission to transition the world to sustainable energy. Credits can be redeemed for various items, including free Supercharging, Tesla clothing, accessories, and software upgrades such as Enhanced Autopilot or Full Self-Driving.
With the Referral Program’s return and the Cybertruck raffle’s introduction, Tesla continues to foster a sense of community among its customers, enhancing the overall Tesla ownership experience. The program is not only a way to earn rewards, but also a tool to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy by encouraging more people to join the Tesla community.
In addition to the referral program’s return, Tesla also recently opened up voting for its Earth Day Photo Contest, where they encouraged owners to send in their favorite photo of their vehicle.
Although there is no end date specified for the contest, Tesla says they will notify voters when winners have been chosen.
Subscribe to our newsletter to be the first to know about Tesla’s upcoming features and new software updates.
Rekindling the spirit of the legendary Cannonball Run, Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, (who would make a great character in a reboot of the movie) breathed new life into his ambitious vision of a fully autonomous drive from Los Angeles to New York. This revelation brought back Musk’s prediction from 2016, highlighting a momentous stride in Tesla’s journey toward full self-driving technology.
The road towards Tesla’s full self-driving dreams began with significant strides in 2016, with the unveiling of the v7.1 software. This update marked a notable milestone by introducing the revolutionary ‘Summon’ feature, a harbinger of the potential for full autonomy. Summon, a driverless parking function, represented a daring leap forward in autonomous capabilities, igniting dreams of a future where cars would navigate complex roads and highways without human input.
Over the years, Tesla continued to push boundaries and exceed expectations in autonomous driving. The introduction of Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta was testimony to Tesla’s relentless pursuit of innovation. Despite the technical challenges and ongoing debates about the readiness of autonomous technology, Tesla kept its eyes on the prize – a fully autonomous vehicle navigating the complexities of all American roads without human intervention.
The real challenge Musk proposed in the wake of the Summon feature’s launch was a vision grand enough to rival the infamous Cannonball Run. He aimed at a coast-to-coast autonomous journey – a high-stakes race against time and technology itself, reminiscent of the legendary underground race across America. This audacious prediction electrified the automobile industry, sparking curiosity and excitement. However, the multifaceted challenge of such a drive meant the dream had to be postponed.
Despite the initial delay, Musk’s dream of an autonomous LA to NY drive was far from extinguished. In a recent Twitter interaction, Musk reignited the hope for this autonomous endeavor with a succinct reply to a query about the much-anticipated drive: “Soon”. His one-word answer suggests that the ambitious goal, once seemingly stalled, is now back on the roadmap, revving up for the challenge.
A successful autonomous coast-to-coast journey would be more than just a victory lap for Tesla; it would be a landmark moment in the history of autonomous driving. It would serve to silence critics who contend that Tesla’s current FSD solutions aren’t autonomous yet. They also have the requirement for an alert human operator. This monumental achievement would validate Tesla’s pioneering technology and catapult the company to an unrivaled position in the race toward full self-driving technology.
With the spirit of the Cannonball Run imbued in Tesla’s ambitious plans, the anticipation for the autonomous LA to NY journey seems closer every day. Elon Musk’s latest hint suggests that this historic chapter in autonomous driving may be just around the corner. One thing remains clear in this thrilling race: Tesla continues to be the pace-setter, leading the charge in automotive innovation and full self-driving technology.
Tesla’s pursuit of enhanced comfort in its EVs continues with a potentially groundbreaking addition to the upcoming Project Highland — ventilated seats. A new video on Twitter may be the latest change to the Model 3. This rumor, stemming from the Project Highland discussions, suggests that Tesla aims to introduce a feature that is available in the Model S and Model X to the Model 3.
The rumor mill began churning after a patent filing for “Enhanced vehicle seat ventilation and construction techniques” by Tesla last year, sparking speculation of this luxury feature making its way to more affordable models.
Evidence supporting the ventilated seats theory emerged from a video leak showing a Model 3 seat with distinctive perforations, a vital element of the seat ventilation process. The leak indicates that the fundamental seat design might remain essentially unchanged, while adding perforations will allow for enhanced airflow.
While the video does depict a Model 3 seat with perforations and even a Tesla-branded cooling fan at the bottom, will these cooled seats be similar to the ones available in the Model S and Model X?
Tesla’s more luxurious models offer AC-cooled seats, however in this video we’re only shown the blower fan at the bottom of the seat. Is it possible Project Highland’s ventilated seats will be limited to air-cooled instead?
On the surface, this makes sense, as Tesla still wants to offer the Model 3 at an affordable price, while also increasing the amount of luxury features available. Time will tell as we get closer to the launch of this vehicle.
Project Highland doesn’t stop at ventilated seats. Other rumored features include ambient lighting and an upgraded sound system. Ambient lighting, a sought-after feature by many Tesla owners, could finally make its way into the Model 3, elevating the vehicle’s interior aesthetics. The upgrades in the sound system, while remaining under wraps, could include additional subwoofers, providing a richer sound experience for Tesla owners.
The possible addition of ventilated seats to the Model 3 is more than an isolated upgrade — it could signal the direction for other Tesla models. With Cybertruck’s production expected to start soon and the Model Y due for a refresh next year, these models might also get the ventilated seats feature.
While the updates are still in the realm of speculation, the possible additions highlight Tesla’s commitment to bringing luxury car features into the EV world. The patented ventilated seats could provide unmatched comfort, especially for drivers in warmer climates. Alongside the rumored ambient lighting and sound system upgrades, these changes can substantially improve the driving experience, setting Tesla apart in the EV market.
As we eagerly await the unveiling of Project Highland’s new design, adding these comfort-enhancing features could mark a significant milestone for Tesla, elevating the Model 3 to new heights of luxury and comfort in the electric vehicle industry.
Model 3 Highland Ventilated Seats!@xiaoteshushu $TSLA https://t.co/rogSePcXja pic.twitter.com/8tL0HJcTFA
See all the features included in Tesla’s latest update, version 2023.20.4.1.
Rekindling the spirit of the legendary Cannonball Run, Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, (who would make a great character in a…
Tesla’s pursuit of enhanced comfort in its EVs continues with a potentially groundbreaking addition to the upcoming P…
Insider sources suggest that Tesla is in the initial stages of discussing a substantial automotive investment with Va…
The latest software update from Tesla, version 2023.20.4.1, is now public and incrementally rolling out to its user b…
With iOS 17’s upcoming release, Apple continues its forward-thinking approach to improving the user experience for el…
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
The Jeda 256GB SSD drive custom-made for Teslas. Get $20 off with promo: NotATeslaApp
The latest software update from Tesla, version 2023.20.4.1, is now public and incrementally rolling out to its user b…
With iOS 17’s upcoming release, Apple continues its forward-thinking approach to improving the user experience for el…
A monumental shift is happening in the electric vehicle industry as General Motors announces the adoption of Tesla’s …
Tesla is now on track to fulfill its commitment to deliver the much-anticipated Cybertruck. According to recent repor…
On the heels of last week’s wiper news about Tesla’s auto-sensing feature, CEO Elon Musk has proclaimed that “wipers …
Tesla has engineered a brilliant workaround to tackle the direct sales ban instituted in several US states. This inge…
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
TeslaFi is a service that logs your drives and charging sessions so that you can later refer back to them. We highly recommend checking them out if you use your car for business trips and would like to keep track of reimbursements, if you like to see how much you spend on charging or if you just love statistics. View their about us page and see everything they have to offer!
Stay organized, connected, and stylish with Cyberbackpack — the #1 backpack, luggage & travel accessories for Tesla owners. We highly recommend checking them out if you commute or travel and would like a backpack or luggage that is sleek, secure and durable. View their products page and see everything they have to offer!
The EV Universe newsletter reports distill more than 100 EV news sources into a 10-minute read every week. We cover both Tesla and the rest of the EV industry. Join over 3,000 EV geeks like us and subscribe to the free weekly newsletter here.
Find out how to become a sponsor and have your site listed here.
Although we share official Tesla release notes, we are not affiliated with Tesla Motors. We are Tesla fans and supporters.
See all the features included in Tesla’s latest update, version 2023.20.4.1.
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
10% off Tesla accessories at Tesmanian with promo code: TeslaSoftwareUpdates
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Tesla Sparks Excitement with Vehicle Referral Rewards and … – Not a Tesla App
Tesla has reignited its referral program in the U.S. and Canada, offering customers a unique blend of rewards, including a chance to win a Cybertruck, one of the most eagerly awaited electric vehicles of the year.