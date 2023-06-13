New Xbox Games Releasing This Week | February 6 – February 10 – DualShockers

Wands and wheels.

It's a bit of a quieter week on the new games front this week. After a few decent rounds of new releases, we're back in a slump, but it's not a total washout. So, what's on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One this week? What new games are headed to Xbox Game Pass?

There aren't many new games hitting Xbox this week, but there is one that's been hitting the headlines fairly frequently as of late, and once it releases, it's sure to get more column inches. Yes, Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world wizarding adventure is finally releasing. If you've spent 20 years waiting for your letter to Hogwarts, the wait will soon be over. For those who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition, the Hogwarts Express leaves platform 9 & 3/4 on Tuesday, February 7, granting new students three days of Early Access. For everybody else, Hogwarts Legacy releases on Friday, February 10, just in time for a weekend of mischief.

RELATED: Hogwarts Legacy Launch Times for All Regions RevealedWhile it's a dry week for new releases, it's even drier for new Xbox Game Pass games with just one new addition to the library. This week's sole Xbox Game Pass release is Hot Wheels Unleashed: Game of the Year Edition. Oddly enough, Hot Wheels Unleashed was originally announced last year for Xbox Game Pass, only for the arcade racer to be removed from the lineup without explanation. Well, better late than never, and fans of arcade racers are in for a treat as Hot Wheels Unleashed is a more than competent track racer that's definitely worth checking out considering it won't cost to do so.

