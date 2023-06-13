Tron (TRX), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Big Eyes (BIG) – Are Three Cryptos To Put On Your Watchlist | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

The cryptocurrency market can be challenging to navigate. This article will show you three cryptocurrencies with excellent services for their users. The three cryptos are Big Eyes (BIG), Tron (TRX), and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Tron is a robust project hosting a blockchain with many stablecoins on it. Shiba Inu and Big Eyes are meme coins making significant movements this year. SHIB is gaining popularity with celebrity endorsements, while Big Eyes looks to challenge dog-themed tokens and shift wealth into the DeFi ecosystem.

Big Eyes (BIG) is the new meme token that has all crypto enthusiasts talking. Its numerous use cases and genuine concern for the world’s ecosystem have created a desire for the token. Big Eyes has developed a solid brand and cryptocurrency for its community to rally behind.

NFTs are an essential part of the Big Eyes (BIG) ecosystem, with NFT events happening each season. Holders of Big Eyes NFTs are eligible to join the exclusive Big Eyes Sushi Crew. It will undoubtedly increase traction for the platform when it launches, enticing users from different NFT platforms.

The community is where Big Eyes’ strength lies. They have multiple incentives to keep the community strong, including tax-free shopping, 90% of the tokens being available at launch, and a dedicated charity wallet. The charity wallet will donate to ocean sanctuaries with additional donations from profits of the merchandise. Big Eyes can protect the world’s ecosystem while creating wealth for its own.



Tron (TRX) is an open-sourced blockchain platform using a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, with smart contract functionality. Users can share media and create decentralised applications (dApps).

Tron (TRX) offers low pricing, good scalability, and availability. Due to its Proof-of-Stake mechanism, security in the platform improves because of the additional validators. Tron (TRX) effectively solves the blockchain trilemma of decentralisation, scalability, and security, with its technology.

Tron (TRX) is experiencing an upward trend in the past 24 hours. The crypto giant has increased by 4.08% at the time of writing. This trend should continue as the price prediction states it is expected to jump from its current $0.065 to an average of $0.079 during July.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the second most dominant meme coin in the market. The cute dog coin has rivaled crypto giants since its launch in August 2020. It is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, with a strong community to back it.

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) development team is planning to launch a DAO to give its community voting rights. The community is a meme coin’s strongest asset, so taking care of them is its priority. Additional services are being made available to Shiba Inu users including a DEX called, ShibaSwap.

ShibaSwap will give Shiba Inu users several new ways to spend their SHIB tokens, including staking pools and an NFT marketplace. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is constantly finding new ways to stay relevant. With further endorsements from celebrities like Elon Musk, SHIB could stay successful for many years to come.

To sum up, cryptos like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Tron (TRX) offer their users a myriad of benefits from using their platforms. They have remained crypto giants since their respective launches for a reason, to dominate the market.

However, although Big Eyes (BIG) is new to the scene, its community is already building. The token is set to launch later this year and will take the crypto world by storm with its unique ecosystem and cute anime cat mascot at the helm. Will you join its brilliant adventure?

