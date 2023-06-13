The PlayStation 5 Pro is confirmed to come alongside new games – Gizchina.com

Unsurprisingly, Sony and Microsoft are working on the Pro version of their PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X game consoles, and some studios may already have access to the development kits for this generation, which may debut as early as 2024.

With the release of the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, mid-gen upgrades have become a reality for consoles, which have historically enjoyed fixed hardware throughout their lifecycles. These have significantly improved 4K support for console gamers, and it appears that Sony and Microsoft will soon release new, more powerful devices.



The well-known insider Tez2, who posted the information on the GTA forums, asserts that “most AAA studios should have received the dev kits of the mid-gen updates or should receive them at the start of the new year”. When asked if he was certain or if it was just a prediction, the insider offered evidence to support his claims.

The PlayStation 4 got the PlayStation 4 Pro update when it was almost three years old. And the Xbox One was followed by the Xbox One X after four years. In 2023, the PlayStation 5 will have been in use for three years. So it was inevitable that new iterations would follow.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the upcoming PS5 Pro and Xbox models had already been sent to the various studios. Developers frequently receive upcoming hardware dev kits well before their official releases. Nintendo also has plans for a Switch Pro, and 4K development kits are reportedly already out in the open.

We anticipate that the upcoming consoles will be more powerful than the PS5 and Xbox Series X. But we are unsure of when the two video game consoles will launch. Given that this would follow the schedule of the previous generation, a 2024 release is quite likely.

In the meantime, we are aware that Sony is preparing a PS5 Slim model for 2023. Users will distinguish it by the use of a detachable disc drive. The latter could be even more compact than the current generation. Despite the fact that it shouldn’t be more powerful than the current generation.

Tech journalist since 2012. I love everything related to new technologies. I’m also passionate about video games. My goal is to inform you of the latest tech news and make you enjoy reading 😉 I am always looking to discover new things. This little geek is surely looking forward to growing up.

Contact: me.abdullah.tech@gmail.com



