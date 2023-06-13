Amazon is having a big sale on Kindle Books – Good e-Reader

Good e-Reader

February 19, 2023 By Michael Kozlowski



Amazon is having a Gold Box deal for Kindle Books, where you can find hundreds of titles on sale for $4.99 or less. Normally, Amazon has their own imprints available, from authors you never heard of. Today, there are tons of bestsellers, such as Andy Weir’s The Martian for $2.99, Stephen King the Stand for $1.99, George R.R Martin’s Fire & Blood for $1.99 or one of my favorites, World War Z by Max Brooks for $2.99.

Almost all of the authors on this list belong to major publishers, so it is very refreshing to have modern best sellers on sale for 60% off or more. These books are on sale in the United States, but also international markets too. This is a great time to populate your Kindle with some really solid reads from Nicolas Sparks, Dean Koontz or Michael Crichton.

Share Reddit Vote Email 18 Shares

Michael Kozlowski has written about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. Newspapers and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times have picked up his articles. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Filed Under: Amazon Kindle News, E-Book News







source