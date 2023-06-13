Home Latest News Amazon is having a big sale on Kindle Books – Good e-Reader

Bill Taylor
Good e-Reader
Amazon is having a Gold Box deal for Kindle Books, where you can find hundreds of titles on sale for $4.99 or less. Normally, Amazon has their own imprints available, from authors you never heard of. Today, there are tons of bestsellers, such as Andy Weir’s The Martian for $2.99, Stephen King the Stand for $1.99,  George R.R Martin’s Fire & Blood for $1.99 or one of my favorites, World War Z by Max Brooks for $2.99.
Almost all of the authors on this list belong to major publishers, so it is very refreshing to have modern best sellers on sale for 60% off or more. These books are on sale in the United States, but also international markets too. This is a great time to populate your Kindle with some really solid reads from Nicolas Sparks, Dean Koontz or Michael Crichton.

