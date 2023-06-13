All Google Pixel phones confirmed to get the Android 14 update – Sportskeeda

Android 14 is headed to all major devices, including the Google Pixel offerings, later this year. While it is slated to be a minor bump from the currently available Android 13, focusing mainly on security and ironing out minor inconsistencies, fans have plenty of exciting new features to look forward to.

The Google Pixel smartphones are generally among the first devices to get updated to the latest and greatest operating system from the Mountain View-based tech giant. Thus, these phones are one of the top choices among most Android fans worldwide.

Since the Pixel 7 lineup was introduced to more markets than ever, many users will get the upcoming update before other Android smartphones from third-party manufacturers. In this article, let’s go through all of the Google devices that will get the upcoming Android feature version.

Google generally supports its devices for up to three years following their launch. Thus, those launched before 2020 might not get the upcoming Android version update.

As such, it is safe to assume that the Pixel 4 series of smartphones will not receive the feature update. These devices were updated to Android 13 lately, which will be their final version.

However, one smartphone from this almost four-year-old lineup is on track to get Android 14. This includes the only 5G-capable smartphone in the series — the Pixel 4a with 5G. It is worth noting that the non-5G version of the device launched in August 2020 and will not get updated to the upcoming OS version.

The following devices will get the upcoming Android 14 update later this year:

Users can download and install the Developer Preview 1 of the upcoming Android updates on these devices. The operating system is expected to go through five more previews and beta stages before the final version rolls out sometime in the fall.

Since Android 14 is not a particularly hardware-demanding update over its predecessor, users won’t face any major issues other than bugs that the developer previews and beta versions are targeted to fix.

The company generally launches a budget “a” variant of its smartphones around July every year. Thus, it is expected that a Pixel 7a is on its way to compete against phones like the Xiaomi 13 Lite and the upcoming Nothing Phone (2).

Although the device has not yet been confirmed, it will get updated to the next iteration of Android when it drops later this year.

Overall, Google’s software support is nothing exemplary. While some Android manufacturers like Samsung have already started providing version updates for up to four years, Pixel phones are still stuck with the typical three-year support.

In addition, the Google Pixel 8 series, which will be introduced in the fall, will come with Android 14 out of the box. We are still far away from the next generation of Pixel smartphones to make any further guesses about it.

