Disney+ Hotstar To Lose HBO Shows – What's On Disney Plus – What's On Disney Plus

As Disney starts to cut costs within its streaming division, unfortunately, Disney+ Hotstar subscribers in India are going to be losing access to HBO shows like “The Last Of Us” and “Game Of Thrones”.

The deal between HBO and Star India was originally signed back in late 2015, when 20th Century Fox owned Star India, and Hotstar was an ad-supported service that mostly carried catch-up TV. Disney then rebranded Hotstar as Disney+ Hotstar in 2020, when it purchased 20th Century Fox.

According to Deadline, they are speculating that HBO content will be moving to Amazon, either as part of the Prime Video subscription or as a separate Prime Video Channel, like Discovery+, AMC+, and Lionsgate Play. Last year, it was announced that Warner Bros Discovery signed a deal to bring some of HBO Max’s originals, including “The Flight Attendant”, “And Just Like That”, “Gossip Girl”, and “Raised By Wolves”, to Amazon Prime Video.

Earlier this week, it was revealed during the latest quarterly financial results, that Disney+ lost over 2 million subscribers globally. This was because 4 million subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar left due to the platform losing the Indian Premier League cricket tournament, which will be going to Viacom18, following it winning the streaming rights to the tournament fo $2.6 billion. And it’s likely, losing HBO content from Disney+ Hotstar will also see more subscribers leaving the platform in the next quarter.

There are some incredible shows from HBO that are currently available on Disney+ Hotstar, including:

No details have yet been revealed officially by Disney nor Amazon, or when the HBO content will be leaving Disney+ Hotstar.

