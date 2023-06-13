Ending a war through a wide embrace – CSMonitor.com – The Christian Science Monitor

A deeper view that unites instead of divides, connecting why the story matters to you.

Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso clasped her hands together and bowed her head after her team clinched its third consecutive NCAA title last week at the Women’s College World Series. As it turned out, it wasn’t just a sigh of relief. It was a sign of routine.The team’s testimony shined through some minutes later during their postgame interview, where Ms. Gasso’s players – the trio of Grace Lyons, Jayda Coleman, and Alyssa Brito – responded to a question about what it was like to play with the perpetual pressure of championship expectations.“The only way you can have a joy that doesn’t fade away is from the Lord,” answered the aptly-named Ms. Lyons. “Any other type of joy is happiness that comes from circumstances and outcomes.”“I think that’s why we’re so steady in what we do,” added Ms. Brito. “Our love for each other, our love for the game, is because we know this game is giving us an opportunity to glorify God.”Certainly, spirituality in sports is not an unfamiliar dynamic. There are high-profile examples of faith on the field such as former and current Denver Broncos quarterbacks Tim Tebow and Russell Wilson. Character and conviction through faith can also inspire social justice conscience, as evidenced by Islamic icons Muhammad Ali, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf.Entertainment drives much of what we do as a society, and its high-stakes nature through sport can consume us until we get lost in the pursuit of winning games. Moments of gravity, such as that Oklahoma press conference, remind us of higher ideals – and power – that do not eclipse sports, but enrich them. No matter our backgrounds or beliefs, such a beautiful expression of peace and priority can be an inspiration for all.

A ceasefire deal in Colombia with a guerrilla group welcomes civilians to track the ceasefire, opening a way for them to also participate in a final peace agreement.

June 12, 2023

One of the world’s oldest violent conflicts could be near an end because of a novel idea in peacemaking: Let civilians participate. Last Friday, the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas signed procedural agreements that not only plan for a 180-day cease-fire but also open a way for civil society to track and verify the deal.

“Let this be the people’s agreement,” said ELN chief negotiator Pablo Beltrán during the signing ceremony in Cuba.

Allowing civilians to monitor the cease-fire would set the stage for them to participate in the details of a final peace agreement, which Colombian President Gustavo Petro expects by 2025. The guerrillas might end their violent tactics if the deal begins to fulfill the social and economic goals that inspired them to take up arms in the 1960s.

Colombia already has experience in bringing civilians into a negotiated peace agreement. During talks that cemented a 2016 pact with a larger guerrilla group known as Farc, tens of thousands of victims of that war were at the table. Organized into a political force, they played a key role in shaping the deal and softening the stances of the two sides. Many former Farc members have since become politicians.

This new agreement would include more than civilian groups in the verification of the cease-fire. They would be joined by the United Nations and the Catholic Church, helping to broaden peace efforts beyond a few leaders on either side.

The purpose of the deal, explained a joint statement by the government and ELN, “is to generate the necessary conditions for the civilian population – social leaders, ethnic peoples, women, human rights defenders – to exercise their rights freely in their own territories.”

The agreement was perhaps easier to reach because Mr. Petro is a former guerrilla who became Colombia’s first left-wing president. The number of ELN members is estimated at between 2,000 and 4,000.

The cease-fire is set to start Aug. 3, allowing only a few weeks for both sides to select the civilians who will monitor the pact’s implementation. They, more than others, probably know that peace is not merely the absence of conflict. It also requires inclusion and respect of the interests of a wide section of society. And right now, the main interest of Colombians is a silencing of guns.

