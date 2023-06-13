The Roku Channel Added 7 New Free Live Channels This Week – Cord Cutters News



By

Luke Bouma

on

in

Recently Roku announced that The Roku Channel has 350 live TV channels and 80,000 free movies and TV shows. It does not stop there as The Roku Channel has also been adding a lot of original programming recently.

This week The Roku Channel quietly added seven new channels, including more local news options.

These channels and local news options include:

That is just some of the new content added to The Roku Channel. Recently Roku and the WWE announced a new docuseries for The Roku Channel that will follow a group of men and women competing to earn a spot as a WWE Superstar.

The Roku Channel also recently added the NFL Channel that includes content from the NFL and its NFL Films team. This deal will bring new content from NFL Films and NFL Media to The Roku Channel. With the NFL Channel, you will find season recaps, documentaries, classic games, and more. This will also include past seasons of Hard Knocks and NFL 100 Plays.

The Roku Channel also recently added a ton of WB content.

