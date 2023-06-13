How to update Alexa – Digital Trends

From talking about the weather to answering questions about the latest celebrities, Alexa is one useful voice assistant – and even more so if you connect compatible smart devices around your home or try out some more complex skills for playing games or music. But like all software, Alexa needs occasional updates to help make the voice assistant more efficient, fix bugs, make it easier to understand commands, and add new capabilities.

Alexa app or Alexa device

If it’s been a while since you updated Alexa or even thought about Alexa needing updates, you may be wondering if you have the latest version of the voice assistant. Good news: you probably do, and if not, there’s an easy way to check for updates (and make sure any related devices get firmware upgrades, too). Here’s everything you need to know.

When we talk about Alexa, we’re actually talking about two potentially different things. One is the Alexa app, which lives on your smartphone, computer, etc. This app is how you manage settings, connect devices, look for skills, make sure you have the right music account, and generally control how the voice assistant works behind the scenes. It can also use your device’s mic to listen to voice commands and provide all the usual voice-assistant services.

Then there’s an Alexa that lives in physical devices, like Echos, compatible watches, speaker bars, and so on. This version of Alexa needs separate software updates for the device itself, like how you would upgrade an operating system like iOS or Android.

We’ll focus first on the Alexa app, since this is where all the important Alexa controls live, then explain how to check Alexa devices for any updates.

The good news is that both the Alexa app and Alexa devices tend to update automatically, so you don’t have to worry about manually checking all the time. However, automatic updates don’t always work. Sometimes they aren’t enabled, or you need to give the updates a little push to get them working. We explain how to check for updates in the next section.

Your device probably isn’t set up to automatically update the app, which means you will have to take a look manually.

If you’re on an iOS device, go to the App Store, select your Account profile in the top right, and scroll down to Available updates. Check to see if Alexa is there, or simply choose to Update all and get all your updates done at once.

If you are on Android, open up the Google Play Store, select your Profile at the top right, and select Manage apps and devices. Find the Alexa app and see if an update is available.

If you only use an Alexa app on a device like a phone, computer, or watch, you don’t have to worry about any other updates except those to the operating system. But if you have a separate device with Alexa built in, things get more complicated. Let’s look at the second part of Alexa – the software that’s on your specific device, like an Echo, Sonos smart speaker, Ecobee thermostat, and so on.

Step 1: Make sure your Alexa device is connected to your Wi-Fi network successfully. With an internet connection, most devices should update automatically. On Echo devices, the indicator light or ring will glimmer blue while an update is in progress.

Step 2: Say, “Alexa, check for software updates.” Alexa will look to see if there are any un-applied updates for that device and start updating if anything is available.

If you’re curious, here’s a list of the latest software updates and versions available for every Echo device. Note: Older devices are naturally more limited in how much they can update.

Step 3: If you have an Echo Show with a touchscreen display, you can manually go to Settings, select Device options, and select Check for software updates.

If you’re a fan of the highly capable Alexa voice assistant, the versatile app, and the easy connection with Amazon and smart home devices, then you definitely want a smart speaker with built-in Alexa capabilities. But which one? Amazon, of course, has its own line of Echo speakers that are designed for use with Alexa, but they aren’t the only brand that supports Alexa for easy voice commands.

For this list, we focused on the best smart speakers you can find with Alexa built-in. These speakers allow you to make calls to your contacts, play music from your favorite streaming service, set up smart home routines, and even have Alexa help guard your home. Take a look!

The Echo Pop is the newest addition to the Amazon Echo family. It features a bold new design but still offers many of the same features found on the always-popular Echo Dot. However, there are a few key differences between these two products — including pricing and audio performance.

Here’s a look at the Echo Pop and Echo Dot to help you decide which is best for your smart home, or if you should pick up the new Pop even if you already own the Dot.

Pricing and design

The Amazon Echo is a great device for expanding your Amazon ecosystem, especially if you have any smart home peripherals, like the Amazon Ring or Echo Show. Unfortunately, the latest Amazon Echo devices can be prohibitively expensive if you want to grab more than one, which is why we think this deal from Woot on the 2nd Gen Echo Dot is great. While the units are refurbished and might have some blemishes, Amazon renewed them and only cost $8, which is a steal.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation)

While it doesn’t have the higher audio quality of the latest Echo Dot, the Amazon Echo Dot 2nd generation is still a great device, especially since you can use it as a standalone speaker to stream audio. That said, the speakers aren’t that powerful or have high audio fidelity, especially in today’s market, but what you’re really after is access to Alexa. With the Alexa Skill Kit and smart home APIs, there’s a lot you can do, from changing lights, turning switches on and off, and essentially using any device that can be connected to a smart home ecosystem. You can even put in Amazon orders through the Echo Dot, which is an interesting feature, although we’re not sure how often you will use it.

