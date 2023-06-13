Amazon Kindle Unlimited is starting to be worth it – Good e-Reader

Good e-Reader

February 24, 2023



Amazon Kindle Unlimited is advertised everywhere. Bloggers, YouTubers and social platforms rave about it. However, the book quality is suspect at best. It is populated with a million titles, such as audiobooks, Kindle books, and comics. You can find a copious amount of drek written by indie authors and marginally improved books from Amazons imprints. Slowly but surely, big-name books are starting to get added to the platform, making it worth subscribing for at least a month or two.

Here are some of the new books now available on Kindle Unlimited:



Mark Manson’s profanely humorous and sharp-edged interrogation asks readers to figure out what makes us happy—and what we should stop wasting our time worrying about.



This big-hearted story comes from the author of Good In Bed about two childhood friends who get second chances at love and life.



V.E. Schwab’s best-selling and beloved novel unveils the life of a woman who has lived for centuries—and who cannot escape her nemesis.



Best-selling author Alice Feeney delivers another dark and daring page turner that leaves readers second guessing with every revealed secret.



Inspired by a true story, the final book in Heather Morris’ trilogy about Holocaust survivors is one of family, love, and courage against all odds.



Catriona Ward’s knuckle-whitening narrative is a masterclass in suspenseful storytelling that sets hearts racing and brains ticking.



From the author of Red, White & Royal Blue comes an unforgettable heart-warmer that makes even New York City’s subway seem magical.



Witty, fast-paced, and aggressive, Janet Evanovich’s first of 29 books in the Stephanie Plum series will entertain and have you hooked from page one.



A BookTok favorite, Madeline Miller’s novel gives a fresh twist to the Trojan War in this unputdownable read.

A long-time resident on the New York Times best-seller list, Yuval Noah Harari’s investigation into the evolution of humanity has fascinated readers since its publication.

