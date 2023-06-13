This Week's Price Prediction For Binance Coin (BNB) and TRON … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
Explore The Best Side Hustle Ideas In 2023 for Extra Income
With the crypto market rebounding from yesterday’s plunge, there is a feeling that the market might post a more stable price in the next few days. Binance Coin (BNB), TRON (TRX), and other top coins are doing well today. Other two coins that crypto investors need to look at this week are Bitgert (BRISE) and Centcex (CENX).
But the fact that FED is meeting in the next few days means that the price might still be unstable this week. So how will Binance Coin (BNB), TRON (TRX), and these two coins perform this week?
Well, there is a possibility of these coins posting a decline or putting up a stable price for the next few days. Here are their price predictions:
The Binance Coin (BNB) has been stable this morning, having increased by 0.5% for the last 24 hours. At this writing, Binance Coin was trading at $272.5, up from $270. The coin is expected to keep surging at a small pace for the rest of the week and might reach $285 before the end of this week.
If the market response to the FED announcement is bearish, then we might see the Binance coin decline to $260. These are some of the factors to consider.
TRON (TRX) is another coin expected to do well in the next few days if the FED meeting will not cause a sell-off in the market. However, there is a chance that TRON (TRX) might post a decline if the market is bearish. As of writing, TRON’s price had increased by 2.2% in the past 24 hours to reach $0.06308.
TRON (TRX) price might drop by 10% to reach 0.05677 if the market hits a bear condition this week. However, if this will not affect market prices, then TRON will increase to $0.069388.
Bitgert (BRISE) is expected to be one of the best-performing coins of the four coins this week. The price prediction for Bitgert is a 20% increase this week. This is even with the FED raising the rate to reduce inflation. Therefore, Bitgert might be the best buy this week.
It is important to note that Bitgert is launching key products, with the Bitgert exchange being one of the major products. Therefore, Bitgert’s (BRISE) fast adoption will also be a key factor this week.
The Centcex (CENX) price prediction shows that the coin is poised to increase by +10% this week. This price increment will be built on the developments the team is working on and, more so, the hype around the coin. Centcex is also a high-utility coin, and its adoption will also be key in growing the price this week by 10%.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
